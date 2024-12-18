Sophia Asistio reveals talking to dad Baron Geisler; will not change surname

Composite image of actors Nadia Montenegro (left) and Baron Geisler (right)

MANILA, Philippines — Nadia Montenegro's daughter, Sophia, revealed that she and her biological father, actor Baron Geisler, have talked to each other.

Nadia and Sophia were guests in Mikee Quintos' show "Lutong Bahay," where Sophia was asked how she calls the actor.

"When I talk to him, I just say 'po.' Ganun lang," she said.

"I've been trying to respect, pero there's still boundaries because I've tried na din, parang second chance na lang din 'to," she added.

Sophia said that keeping an open line of communication with the actor has a positive effect on her.

"Siyempre, hindi ko rin ika-cut off 'yung ganung opportunity, baka may mahanap ako sa sarili ko na mas makabubuti pala sa akin. Baka mas mag-grow ako as a person, if may nakita akong, 'Uy, may similarities pala kami,'" she said.

Sophia, however, said that she will not change her surname Asistio. Her mother, Nadia, was married to the late Caloocan mayor Macario "Boy" Assistio, who died in 2017.

"When I see comments na parang, 'Bakit ganito 'yung apelyido mo?' Ngayon ko lang sasagutin, I'm very proud sa apelyido na meron ako ngayon," she said.

"I take pride and kung hindi ko siya kailangan palitan, hindi ko papalitan 'yung apelyido ko, hindi talaga," she added.

