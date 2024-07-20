Nadia Montenegro reveals Baron Geisler father of her teen daughter

MANILA, Philippines — Nadia Montenegro shared it was her story to tell about her teen daughter with actor Baron Geisler.

The actress was straightforward with all her answers to Boy Abunda, including controversial ones related to her partner, the late politician Macario "Boy" Asistio Jr., and the paternity of her youngest daughter, in an interview aired on Friday.

In "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda," Boy and Nadia began to talk about Asistio and how Nadia revealed they were very open about each other. She heaped praises on Boy, whom she said never cursed at her or called her names in their 29 years together.

Nadia and Boy have seven children together. Nadia was 17 when she met the then already mayor of Caloocan. Asistio died in February 2017 at the age of 80.

After talking about forgiveness and her relationship dynamics with Asistio, Boy cut to the chase and directly asked Nadia if actor Baron Geisler has a child with her.

"Tito Boy, I've already admitted that. Yes, Sophia is turning 18 in August and that's why I'm here, Tito Boy. It's not for views, it's not to trend because that's one thing I hate, but to put an exclamation to everything," Nadia said.

Boy told her to tell her side of the story.

“Tito Boy, 17 years ago, may isiniwalat ang isang tao tungkol sa buhay ko na I don’t think naman anybody has the right kasi nu'ng time na ‘yon, Tito Boy, inaayos ko lahat. Hindi man lang kinonsider 17 years ago kung ano ang pinagdadaanan ko, ng mga anak ko, kung anong puwedeng mawala sa akin," Nadia shared.

Boy clarified about her statement on fixing something.

Nadia replied, "Itong sinasabi ko ngayon na ako'y nagkaanak. And it's happening again now, Tito Boy, na parang everybody is feasting on something I did 17 years ago."

Boy, daughter knew

Nadia revealed that Boy knew about her child with the actor.

"Yes. All he asked me was not to tell her until he's gone and I kept that promise dahil ayaw niya magbago ng tingin si Sophia sa kanya," the actress said.

Her daughter also knew who her father was.

"She always knew, Tito Boy," Nadia said.

"Tito Boy, tingnan mo na lang 'yung mukha. Lagyan mo na lang ng wig. And Tito Boy, all these years, I never lied. If someone approached me and asked, I would have answered, but nobody did," Nadia said.

She also revealed that Sophia and Baron had contact with each other, but they did not have the chance to meet each other.

"They were always in contact, Tito Boy, from social media but never na parang hide... walang ganon.

“Tito Boy, unlimited chances for someone to change. Give me a reason na ipaharap kita sa kaniya nang sober ka,” Nadia said.

Boy asked if the meeting happened.

"No. The drunk messages. The drunk texts to my daughter. Do you think that would help her? You came out in an interview all of a sudden without even asking us? Even if you didn't mention my name, tingin mo hindi kami mabubulabog? Did you even think for a while what would happen to your daughter?" Nadia said.

A few months ago, Baron sat with Ogie Diaz and talked about having a daughter with another woman but he withheld their names and identity.

Bullied

Nadia said that her teen daugher had been through so much after it was revealed that she was the child of Baron. Her daughter experienced being bullied in school.

"She was bullied. Someone just posted on the student council a picture of Baron in jail [asking], 'Kaninong tatay ito?'

“Kailangan ko pa bang ikuwento kung anong pinagdaanan namin just to keep our peace? This is my life. This is my children’s lives. This is my story, Tito Boy. No one has the right to tell my story.

"I've always owned my mistakes, Tito Boy, but let me say kung ano ang pagkakamali ko. Hindi ikaw. Hindi ko kailangan ng spokesperson. I've always faced my battles, Tito Boy. I've always fought them head on," she said.

Nadia repeated what she had earlier said that she did an interview to end the fixation on her family life.

“I want this to end because my daughter’s turning 18 soon, and she does not need to come out of this world and answer questions for her mother. So, I'm putting an end to this now, Tito Boy. So, yes, I'm happy. I have a child named Sophia and she does not need anything else in this world because she's complete," Nadia said. — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

