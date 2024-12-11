^

Filipino singer Sofronio Vasquez wins 'The Voice USA'

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
December 11, 2024 | 12:04pm
Sofronio Vasquez and the coaches of 'The Voice' Season 26
Sofronio Vasquez via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino singer Sofronio Vasquez has just won "The Voice USA."

"Thank you so much to my Filipinos everywhere and in America who gave so much love and support," he said in a social media post when he was announced as among the Top 5 finalists.

Sofronio's finale performance of "A Million Dreams" from the movie "The Greatest Showman" has been the top video on "The Voice's" Facebook page even before he has been announced as the winner. 

Sofronio was a former "Tawag ng Tanghalan" contestant in "It's Showtime." He only reached the semifinals at the local contest.

"7x rejected auditions in TNT (singing contest in the Philippines). No chair turns in The Voice Philippines and Now! Top 5 Finale in The Voice USA," a fan commented on The Voice's YouTube video of Sofronio's Top 5 performance. 

Vasquez is reportedly not only the first Filipino, but also the first Asian, to win at the global singing contest. — Video from "The Voice" via YouTube

