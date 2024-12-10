Filipino singer Sofronio Vasquez wins 'The Voice USA'

Sofronio Vasquez and the coaches of 'The Voice' Season 26

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino singer Sofronio Vasquez has just won "The Voice USA."

"Thank you so much to my Filipinos everywhere and in America who gave so much love and support," he said in a social media post when he was announced as among the Top 5 finalists.

Recently, Sofronio wowed the audience and the coaches with his performance of "If I Can Dream" by Elvis Presley. He also had a duet of The Police's "Every Breath You Take" together with Jeremy Beloate.

Sofronio was a former "Tawag ng Tanghalan" contestant in "It's Showtime." He only reached the semifinals at the local contest.

