'Finish strong’: Maricar Reyes-Poon reflects on learning from mistakes

MANILA, Philippines — Maricar Reyes-Poon has positive words about overcoming past mistakes by “taking full accountability” and “finishing strong” on Saturday.

The former doctor-turned-actress earned praises from online users after her inspiring post on Facebook.

“The pain and shame of a mistake can be the first step towards the best and wisest version of yourself. Life is a marathon, not a sprint. Take full accountability, learn well and finish strong,” Maricar posted on her verified Facebook page on Saturday morning.

A user mentioned a certain "Maris" in his comment. Online users have been talking about Maris Racal, the actress who is currently embroiled in a cheating scandal with her onscreen partner Anthony Jennings. The actress has since apologized by saying she is taking accountability, while Jennings has similarly apologized to her and his ex-girlfriend Jamela “Jam” Villanueva.

Anthony’s partner of five years posted screenshots of his and Maris’ private messages late Tuesday, resulting in an internet storm that has called out the onscreen tandem for their alleged cheating. Anthony confirmed late November that he and Jam had broken up “months ago.”

Maris, meanwhile, said in her apology video last Friday that she came “clean” with her ex, Rivermaya frontman Rico Blanco, after she sensed that she had developed attraction for Anthony. She announced their breakup last July.

In the comments section, a user wrote that Maricar’s case was different because she was a victim unlike Maris, whom the user said was not “remorseful” and did not own her mistake.

“Nope. I’m not a victim,” replied Maricar with an emoji.

Maricar was among the women who figured in the sex video scandal with another doctor, Hayden Kho, in 2009. The doctor-actress kept mum for years, but has opened up via a tell-all book “Maricar.”

In her interview with Boy Abunda last August, Maricar talked about the 2009 scandal and how she coped with it, eventually leading her to write about it 13 years after it hogged national news.

"I saw my part in it. Kasi for the longest I couldn't see what I did wrong like or parang the thought was, what did I do to deserve something this big?" she told Boy Abunda.

She and her husband, singer Richard Poon, were guests in “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” last August.

