Kris Aquino receives flowers from anonymous sender

MANILA, Philippines — "Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino shared that a special someone sent her flowers during her hospitalization recently.

In her Instagram Story, Kris posted a photo of the flowers given to her, but she already left the hospital.

“You had me at hello. I love you. I know," the message read.

Kris captioned the post with “I was no longer in the hospital but this was left for me… Nurse Elle was sent the picture by her former co-nurses."

“Whoever you are, THANK YOU. Your thoughtful gesture is much appreciated during a stressful time," she added.

It can be recalled that Kris admitted in her interview with Ogie Diaz months ago that she's dating a doctor.

“It just flowed. He’s a doctor. That’s part of the reason why it was easy kasi alam niya kung ano’ng pinagdadaanan ko.

“He’s part of the reason why I’m confident na puwede akong umuwi kasi alam ko na there’s someone who will help in taking care of me.

“The reason siguro why I felt comfortable around him is because I feel na aalagaan niya ako and important ‘yun sa taong may nararamdaman na mahirap gamutin kasi you need someone na pwede mong sandalan."

