Mimiyuuuh gets birthday greeting from Blackpink's Lisa

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Mimiyuuuh received a birthday greeting from one of the generation's most popular artists, Lisa of Blackpink.

Mimiyuuuh was in Singapore to attend the first leg of Lisa's "Fan Meetup in Asia 2024" tour, which is also making stops in Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

The Singapore leg happened to be on Mimiyuuuh's 28th birthday, and the content creator shared a video of them holding up a sign that said "It's my birthday today!"

In the video, Lisa appeared to notice Mimiyuuuh's sign. She can be heard saying "Happy birthday," much to the content creator's delight and called it the "best birthday greeting ever."

"Thank you sa lahat ng bumati sakin pero pinaka-thank you kay Lisa!" Mimiyuuuh said. "We supper appreciate you huhu! KEEP DOING YOU! All Filipino Blinks and Lilies love you!"

The content creator also shared photos of the fan meet-up, which they attended with dancer-actress AC Bonifacio.

