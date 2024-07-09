Margot Robbie expecting first child with husband Tom Ackerley

MANILA, Philippines — Oscar-nominated actress and producer Margot Robbie is pregnant with her first child with husband Tom Ackerley.

The couple were photographed on holiday over the weekend at Italy's Lake Como were Margot was wearing a cropped white T-shirt showing her baby bump.

Several sources later confirmed to People magazine that Margot and Tom were indeed expecting.

One them said the couple "wanted to start a family for quite some time" and are happy the news is out despite trying to keep it a secret.

"Family means a lot to both of them and they knew early on in their relationship being parents was something they really wanted," the source also said.

Margot and Tom met on the set of "Suite Française" in 2013, the former emerging from Australian soap opera "Neighbours" and that year would star in "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "About Time," while Tom worked behind the camera.

The couple married three years later during a private ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay, and together founded production company LuckyChap Entertainment with Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr.

The company has co-produced films "I, Tonya," "Birds of Prey," and "Barbie" — all starring Margot — as well as "Promising Young Woman" and "Saltburn."

