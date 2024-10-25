Martin Nievera brings Ben&Ben hit Leaves to standards realm

Martin Nievera’s cover version of Ben&Ben’s Leaves is now available in all the usual platforms. Like the song, it is a beautiful, heartfelt rendition. It feels like Martin found himself in every line that Paolo Benjamin Guico wrote.

Martin Nievera has a new single and it is very special. The song is Leaves. It is a cover of a hit single by the famed group Ben&Ben. Composed by one of the Bens, Paolo Benjamin Guico, I believe that Leaves is the most beautiful song to come out of Ben&Ben. OK, Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay is also beautiful. It comes close but I will still go for Leaves.

“Leaves will soon grow from the bareness of trees and all will be alright in time.”

Leaves is one of those songs that seems to have been born out of a quiet moment of realization. It just happened with no thought at all if it is trendy and if it will sell. Maybe it was edited a bit for maximum effect but not to make it as the trade would say “commercial.”

“From waves overgrown come the calmest of seas and all will be alright in time.”

You know what happens with songs like that, they turn out to be “real” and the most “commercial” of all. The hopeful message of Leaves struck a chord in the hearts of many listeners. It was not long before the song was getting millions and millions of streams and downloads. And soon Leaves became the song that established Ben&Ben as a major force in the local music industry.

“Wounds of the past will soon heal cause all of these come with a love that is real.”

Some seven years ago, Martin was checking out recordings by new artists when he came across Leaves and fell in love. He tried singing it live and liked the result. From then on he made up his mind that when he gets the chance to record his new songs, Leaves will be one of them.

“You never really love someone until you learn to forgive.”

And so it has happened. Martin’s version of Leaves is now available in all the usual platforms. Like the song, it is a beautiful, heartfelt rendition. It feels like Martin found himself in every line that Paolo Benjamin wrote.

A cover by Martin marks the entry of Leaves into the realm of the standards. This is the place where songs transcend the limitation of time and trends and will always be considered ageless.

“Leaves will soon grow…”

And now from the Spotify daily hit lists, here are the top streamers as of this writing.

But before that an atonement for a booboo. I wrote this in a piece about Spotify last Oct. 18: “… and in the near future, there will be videos, movies, games and even DJs to simulate old-time radio shows.”

Not true. The innovation continues for Spotify with music videos and DJ AI. There are currently no plans to introduce movies or games in the platform.

Back to the hits. APT. by ROSE and Bruno Mars; Die with a Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars; Sining by Dionela feat. JayR; BIRDS OF A FEATHER by Billie Eilish; Mantra by JENNIE; Dilaw by Maki; Taste by Sabrina Carpenter; Moonlit Floor by LISA; Gusto Ko Sakin Ka Lang by Robledo Timido; blue by yung kai; Tadhana by Up Dharma Down; Palagi TJxKZ version by TJ Monterde and KZ Kandingan; Bed Chem also by Sabrina Carpenter.

Night Changes by One Direction; Tingin by Cup of Joe and Janine Tenoso; Please Please Please also by Sabrina Carpenter; Touch by KATSEYE; TAKE ALL THE LOVE by Arthur Nery; Good Luck Babe by Chappell Roan; Namumula by Maki; we can’t be friends (why wait for your love) by Ariana Grande; Espresso, still by Sabrina Carpenter; Best Part by Daniel Caesar featuring H.E.R.; The Man Who Can’t Be Moved by The Script; and Mahika by Adie and Janine Berdin.