Rapper Michael Pacquiao, son of Manny, running for GenSan councilor

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 4, 2024 | 9:44am
Michael

MANILA, Philippines — Rapper Michael Stephen Pacquiao, the second son of boxer-politician Manny Pacquiao, is following his father's steps by dipping his toes in the political scene.

Michael is eyeing one of the 12 councilor seats in General Santos City as a member of the party Manny founded, the People’s Champ Movement.

Leading the local contingent of the party is Michael's aunt and incumbent mayor Lorelie Pacquiao — wife of Manny's younger brother Alberto or Bobby — who is expected to go up against former mayor Ronnel Rivera.

Lorelie's running-mate is councilor Jose Orlando Acharon. Bobby is also a councilor while another Pacquiao brother Rogelio is the governor of Sarangani.

Pacquiao cousins Zyrex and Mark are Maasim, Sarangai mayor and a Sarangani legislative board member respectively, while Manny's brother-in-law Russel Jamora, brother of wife Jinkee, is on Sarangani’s provincial board and all are seeking reelection.

The younger Pacquiao replaced former councilor Shandee Llido on the party's local slate as Llido will return to her previous position of city administrator, while incumbent councilor Virginia Llido remains on the slate.

Manny, for his part, is planning a senatorial comeback after a failed presidential bid in 2022.

