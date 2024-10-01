^

Alfred Vargas files for reelection as Quezon City councilor

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 1, 2024 | 5:56pm
Alfred Vargas files for reelection as Quezon City councilor
Quezon City (5th District) Rep. Alfred Vargas receives the Best Actor Award at the Tapei International Film Festival.
Alfred Vargas via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Alfred Vargas has filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for reelection as councilor in the 5th District of Quezon City. 

Alfred filed his COC earlier today with his wife, Yasmine Espiritu, at Amoranto Sports Complex in Quezon City. 

In his previous interview, Alfred said his vocation is really public service. 

"Kung papipiliin ako, I will always choose public service. I have no plans this year (to produce films) kasi ang (priority) ko ay public service," he said.  

"For now, my brother is doing a very good job as congressman. We let him excel and we let the people decide. My brother will run for congressman and I will run for councilor,” he added. 

Alfred first won a seat in Congress in 2013.

He bagged the Best Actor award at the 72nd FAMAS Awards for his performance in the movie "Pieta," alongside Nora Aunor.

RELATED: 'Pieta’ gives Alfred Vargas ‘additional happiness’

