â€˜Asenso Vocationalâ€™ aids Quezon City residents

‘Asenso Vocational’ aids Quezon City residents

Quezon City (5th District) Rep. Alfred Vargas: Honored to be in the company of great achievers (in public service)

MANILA, Philippines — Thousands of Quezon City residents have benefitted from 5th District Councilor Alfred Vargas’ livelihood program, centered on regular job fairs, providing capital to budding entrepreneurs as well as offering vocational training and skills development.

According to Vargas, more than 1,000 residents have found employment through job fairs. Over 2,500 were given capital to start small businesses.

With the support of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), the “Asenso Vocational” module was introduced to residents, equipping them with skills in meat processing, soap making, perfume production and dishwashing liquid production.

Through this training, residents were given the opportunity to start their own online businesses and were also taught how to use social media platforms to market their products.

With support from TESDA and the Department of Labor and Employment, the program helped the urban poor and persons with disabilities.

Vargas authored Republic Act 11230, the Tulong Trabaho Act, which was signed into law in 2019.