^

Entertainment

Thai band Slot Machine recalls Philippine crowd, wants collabs with OPM acts

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
May 19, 2025 | 12:00am
Thai band Slot Machine recalls Philippine crowd, wants collabs with OPM acts
Slot Machine during their side trip to Intramuros back in 2022 when they came to Manila to perform at the ‘KinnPorsche The Series.’

MANILA, Philippines — One of Thailand’s premier rock bands, Slot Machine, has collaborated with Grammy-winning OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder for their latest single, Skyline.

Skyline, a song “about that feeling of being lifted — whether by love, excitement or a new beginning,” was executive-produced by Ryan, produced by Andrew DeRoberts (who previously collaborated with such hitmaking artists as OneRepublic, Khalid, Lukas Graham, John Legend, Julia Michaels, Lauv and Tate McRae).

In an e-mail interview with The STAR, the trio, composed of vocalist Karinyawat Durongjirakan (Foet), bassist Atirath Pintong (Gak) and guitarist Janevit Chanpanyawong (Vit), shared a fun fact about their single — it was their first time working on a song remotely with their team in the United States while they were in Bangkok for Walk the Earth and Skyline.

Thailand rock band Slot Machine has just released their newest single Skyline, which is executive-produced by OneRepublic’s frontman Ryan Tedder.

The earlier-released Walk the Earth bagged the Best International Song of the Year at The Guitar Magazine Awards 2025.

“Ryan was the executive producer on Walk the Earth, but Skyline was actually written by Robert Grace and Simon Oscroft. That said, Ryan is an incredible songwriter, and we love the music he’s created. Let’s just say there’s more to come, but no spoilers,” the band said.

“One thing Ryan emphasizes is getting straight to the emotion of the song — no overthinking, just letting the feeling drive the music. That’s something we’ve definitely taken into our own approach.”

Accompanying the track Skyline was a music video helmed by filmmaker Tanapol Kaewpring and produced by O/T.

Slot Machine is made up of vocalist Karinyawat Durongjirakan (Foet), bassist Atirath Pintong (Gak) and guitarist Janevit Chanpanyawong (Vit). — Photo from Slot Machine’s Instagram page

Slot Machine used to compete in music contests during their high school days and went on to headline sold-out gigs. They launched their English album “Spin The World” followed by “Third Eye View” in 2020.

Last year, they embarked on their “EXIT TO ENTER” world tour with stops in Bangkok, Taipei, Singapore and Korea.

They performed alongside Jason Mraz at the “MTV Exit Live In Myanmar” charity concert in 2013, teamed up with Taiwanese rock band MayDay to churn out the single Don’ts Don’ts and collaborated with Chinese sensation Timmy Xu for Super Cool.

In 2022, Slot Machine dropped Free Fall, the official soundtrack of the international boys’ love hit show “KinnPorsche The Series.” And it was such an “incredible experience” for the group.

“Free Fall connected with so many people, and seeing how deeply it resonated within KinnPorsche was really special. Performing it live in Manila was unforgettable — the way the crowd sang every word gave us chills! We’d love to be part of more projects like this in the future. Get ready for the next installment soon!”

The band’s musical influence ranged from classic rock legends to modern alternative bands, including Radiohead, Muse, The Beatles and Rammstein.

Slot Machine shared more of their music and their memorable experience in Manila during the interview. Read on:

As one of Thailand’s biggest rock bands, how important is it to showcase your Thai roots in your English songs?

“It’s very important! Even when we sing in English, our melodies, emotions and storytelling come from our Thai background. That’s what makes our sound unique.”

How do you plan to continue to serve as an inspiration to other Asian rock bands amid the popularity of K-pop and J-pop?

“We just keep doing what we love — pushing boundaries and making music that speaks to people. The more diversity in Asian music, the better!”

What are your most memorable moments when you performed for the “KinnPorsche World Tour 2022” – Manila show at SM Mall of Asia Arena?

“Performing in Manila for KinnPorsche was an experience we’ll never forget. The crowd energy was unreal — Filipino fans have this incredible way of making you feel truly connected through music. Meeting fans in person, hearing them sing along and feeling that love was something really special. Plus, we still dream about the food — there’s so much more we need to try next time!”

Do you also have plans to stage a show in the Philippines and collaborate with any Filipino bands?

“Absolutely! We’d love to come back and do a full show in the Philippines. The energy of the fans here is something we’d love to experience again, but on an even bigger scale. And we would love to explore collaborations with the talented OPM (Original Pilipino Music) artists! If the right opportunity comes up, we’re definitely ready to make it happen. Maybe next time, we’ll be on stage with a Filipino band, creating something unforgettable together.”

 

TRENDING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Succession-type drama': Adidas, Puma family feud to be turned into TV series

'Succession-type drama': Adidas, Puma family feud to be turned into TV series

By Adam Plowright | 9 hours ago
The bitter brotherly feud that sparked the creation of sports-shoe brands Adidas and Puma in the same small German town in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo attends rumored boyfriend Vincent Co's Puregold event
play

Bea Alonzo attends rumored boyfriend Vincent Co's Puregold event

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Bea Alonzo attended Puregold's Aling Puring Convention amid a rumored relationship with Puregold Price Club...
Entertainment
fbtw
Andres Muhlach, Ashtine Olviga hit series &lsquo;Ang Mutya ng Section E&rsquo; to air on TV5

Andres Muhlach, Ashtine Olviga hit series ‘Ang Mutya ng Section E’ to air on TV5

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 hours ago
The hit love team of Andres Muhlach and Ashtine Olviga plus the charming Rabin Angeles are about to make their fans “kilig”...
Entertainment
fbtw
How TV hosting helped Melai heal

How TV hosting helped Melai heal

By Kane Errol Choa | 1 day ago
Melai Cantiveros walked onto the stage of ABS-CBN’s Pinoy Media Congress 2025 as a TV host and celebrity and walked...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista&rsquo;s summer secrets, revealed
brandSpace

Heart Evangelista’s summer secrets, revealed

2 days ago
As the newest face of GCash’s summer campaign, Heart reveals her no-fail tips.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
George Clooney confident Parthenon Marbles will return to Greece

George Clooney confident Parthenon Marbles will return to Greece

9 hours ago
Athens has for decades demanded the return of the sculptures from the British Museum, saying they were looted in 1802 by Lord...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kanye West's pro-Hitler song gets millions of views on X

Kanye West's pro-Hitler song gets millions of views on X

12 hours ago
A new song by rapper Kanye West glorifying Nazi leader Adolf Hitler has racked up millions of views on Elon Musk's X platform,...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Bridgerton&rsquo; renewed for seasons 5, 6, season 4 to premiere in 2026

‘Bridgerton’ renewed for seasons 5, 6, season 4 to premiere in 2026

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 13 hours ago
Will it finally be Eloise’s love story that unfolds in Season 5, following her bohemian brother Benedict’s romance...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;I eat my feelings&rsquo;: Yen Santos reveals losing 20 kilos in weight loss journey

‘I eat my feelings’: Yen Santos reveals losing 20 kilos in weight loss journey

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 13 hours ago
The currently inactive actress shared her weight loss journey in an Instagram post Saturday. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with