Thai band Slot Machine recalls Philippine crowd, wants collabs with OPM acts

Slot Machine during their side trip to Intramuros back in 2022 when they came to Manila to perform at the ‘KinnPorsche The Series.’

MANILA, Philippines — One of Thailand’s premier rock bands, Slot Machine, has collaborated with Grammy-winning OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder for their latest single, Skyline.

Skyline, a song “about that feeling of being lifted — whether by love, excitement or a new beginning,” was executive-produced by Ryan, produced by Andrew DeRoberts (who previously collaborated with such hitmaking artists as OneRepublic, Khalid, Lukas Graham, John Legend, Julia Michaels, Lauv and Tate McRae).

In an e-mail interview with The STAR, the trio, composed of vocalist Karinyawat Durongjirakan (Foet), bassist Atirath Pintong (Gak) and guitarist Janevit Chanpanyawong (Vit), shared a fun fact about their single — it was their first time working on a song remotely with their team in the United States while they were in Bangkok for Walk the Earth and Skyline.

The earlier-released Walk the Earth bagged the Best International Song of the Year at The Guitar Magazine Awards 2025.

“Ryan was the executive producer on Walk the Earth, but Skyline was actually written by Robert Grace and Simon Oscroft. That said, Ryan is an incredible songwriter, and we love the music he’s created. Let’s just say there’s more to come, but no spoilers,” the band said.

“One thing Ryan emphasizes is getting straight to the emotion of the song — no overthinking, just letting the feeling drive the music. That’s something we’ve definitely taken into our own approach.”

Accompanying the track Skyline was a music video helmed by filmmaker Tanapol Kaewpring and produced by O/T.

Slot Machine used to compete in music contests during their high school days and went on to headline sold-out gigs. They launched their English album “Spin The World” followed by “Third Eye View” in 2020.

Last year, they embarked on their “EXIT TO ENTER” world tour with stops in Bangkok, Taipei, Singapore and Korea.

They performed alongside Jason Mraz at the “MTV Exit Live In Myanmar” charity concert in 2013, teamed up with Taiwanese rock band MayDay to churn out the single Don’ts Don’ts and collaborated with Chinese sensation Timmy Xu for Super Cool.

In 2022, Slot Machine dropped Free Fall, the official soundtrack of the international boys’ love hit show “KinnPorsche The Series.” And it was such an “incredible experience” for the group.

“Free Fall connected with so many people, and seeing how deeply it resonated within KinnPorsche was really special. Performing it live in Manila was unforgettable — the way the crowd sang every word gave us chills! We’d love to be part of more projects like this in the future. Get ready for the next installment soon!”

The band’s musical influence ranged from classic rock legends to modern alternative bands, including Radiohead, Muse, The Beatles and Rammstein.

Slot Machine shared more of their music and their memorable experience in Manila during the interview. Read on:

As one of Thailand’s biggest rock bands, how important is it to showcase your Thai roots in your English songs?

“It’s very important! Even when we sing in English, our melodies, emotions and storytelling come from our Thai background. That’s what makes our sound unique.”

How do you plan to continue to serve as an inspiration to other Asian rock bands amid the popularity of K-pop and J-pop?

“We just keep doing what we love — pushing boundaries and making music that speaks to people. The more diversity in Asian music, the better!”

What are your most memorable moments when you performed for the “KinnPorsche World Tour 2022” – Manila show at SM Mall of Asia Arena?

“Performing in Manila for KinnPorsche was an experience we’ll never forget. The crowd energy was unreal — Filipino fans have this incredible way of making you feel truly connected through music. Meeting fans in person, hearing them sing along and feeling that love was something really special. Plus, we still dream about the food — there’s so much more we need to try next time!”

Do you also have plans to stage a show in the Philippines and collaborate with any Filipino bands?

“Absolutely! We’d love to come back and do a full show in the Philippines. The energy of the fans here is something we’d love to experience again, but on an even bigger scale. And we would love to explore collaborations with the talented OPM (Original Pilipino Music) artists! If the right opportunity comes up, we’re definitely ready to make it happen. Maybe next time, we’ll be on stage with a Filipino band, creating something unforgettable together.”