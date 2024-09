Content creators launch new online game show

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Boss Toyo launched his new online game show aiming to entertain viewers and give assistance to those in need.

The man behind the "Pinoy Pawnstars" was joined by his co-content creators Whamos Cruz, Sachzna Laparan, Ava Mendez, Lai Austria, JP Bacallan, Princess Tan, Armando and Mikhay in the new show.

During its pilot episode, Boss Toyo gave away P100,000 in the segment "Pera o Sobre."

"Sobrang kaba ako no'ng una pero no'ng natapos ko ang buong prograna kasama ang aking mga kaibigan at nakita kong masaya at maraming nanalo at natulungan, walang mapaglagyan ang aking saya," Boss Toyo said.

In another segment, Whamos and his team visited Tondo for the "Akyat Bahay" segment wherein they distributed P20,000 to residents.

"Ang goal talaga ng programang ito ay ang makatulong sa abot ng aking makakaya. Masaya akong makitang may napapasaya ako at nakakatulong sa iba," Toyo said.

The show airs every Monday, 6:30 p.m. on Geng Geng Network Facebook page and Boss Toyo Production in YouTube.

"Sa mga susunod na episode, mas maraming papremyo, mas maraming bagong segment para sa ikakasaya ng mga manonood," Toyo said.

