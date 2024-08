Boss Toyo reveals real reason why he helps

Boss Toyo during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s State of the Nation Address last July.

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Boss Toyo revealed the reason why he helps people through his Masipag Van.

Philstar.com talked to Boss Toyo during the dental mission with Awesam Smile Dental Clinic owner Sam Bernardo in Happyland, Tondo, Manila.



"Kasi ako noon no'ng walang-wala ako, walang natulong sa akin. Ang hirap ng taong walang nakukuhang tulong kahit kanino," he said.

"Talagang, wala kang malapitan, wala kang kahit ano, naranasan ko 'yon e. As in ni-piso, wala talaga ako," he added.

Toyo vowed to help as long as he can.

"So ako, hangga't sa abot ng makakaya ko, ni Boss Toyo at mga partners niya, mag-aabot talaga tayo ng tulong pero hindi naman natin lahat 'yan matutulungan. Ang importante, mayroon tayong nabibiyayaan ng konting tulong. Siyempre hindi naman natin kaya lahat 'yan," he said.

"'Yon lang talaga 'yon e. Nakita ko kasi sarili ko dati na walang tumulong so masakit para sa isang nangangailangan lalong-lalo na kailangan tapos walang malapitan. So, nandito kami, hangga't kaya ko, tutulong tayo," he added.

Toyo traveled to Northern Luzon for his quest to reward hardworking Filipinos through his "Masipag Van."

Together with other content creators such as Ava Mendez, Boss Toyo went to Tarlac and Tuguegarao to give away cash to those in need.

RELATED: Hardworking Filipinos get cash rewards from content creators