Bela Padilla ‘fully adjusted’ to London life; pursuing UK career?

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
September 19, 2024 | 9:40am
MANILA, Philippines — After pursuing further education in filmmaking from Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, United Kingdom, Filipina actress Bela Padilla is in town as part of the Piolo Pascual-starrer “Pamilya Sagrado,” her first series in five years. 

Bela divulged to Philstar.com that there are also plans for her to star in another series after “Pamilya Sagrado.”

“I have well and fully adjusted by now,” Bela told Philstar.com on how she has been doing in London, where she has been staying. She has been dating Swiss Norman Bay for over four years now.

“Nag-aadjust na ’ko to my Manila life!” she quipped.

“Baliktad na! Hindi!” she joked.

“Naging ano na, 50-50. I see both places as home now,” she said of London and Manila.

When asked if she plans to try her luck as an actress in the UK, she said, “Probably not. My career here is already very rich and very fulfilling. Right now, I’m not inspiring for too much. Parang kung ano lang ang kaya. I don’t want to spread myself too thin.”

She, however, does not close her doors for an international career.

“But yeah, obviously, all of us naman have bigger dreams. Right now, iba ‘yung nabibigay na fulfillment sa’kin ng career ko.”

Apart from being an actress, Bela is also a director, scriptwriter, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) ambassador, and now, an entrepreneur and designer, with the launch of her own beauty line, Bela by Bela, and a capsule collection for a local fashion brand.

At the recent launch of her beauty label, Bela proudly shared that her brand’s initial products, a lip balm and a cheek tint, are manufactured in the Philippines and she has been hands-on in its production – from testing to packaging, with the package bearing her favorite and lucky colors yellow and orange.

“Like I said, it's just 15 months in the making,” she said of her brand's products. “We tested it on my skin, we tested it on a lot of people. I have been using it here in the Philippines every time I'm here. I also use it when I'm in London and I must say it still works in the London weather.”

