'Wala namang mali': SB19's Pablo, Stell get candid about getting surgical enhancements

SB19 members (from left) Stell and Pablo during their guesting on 'Fast Talk With Boy Abunda' aired on September 13, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — SB19's Stell sees nothing wrong with surgical enhancements. In fact, he admitted to having done one on him.

The power belter of the P-pop group got candid about it when he and leader Pablo sat down with Boy Abunda for the latter's afternoon talk show aired last Friday.

“Yeah. Even my friends po, when they ask me, parang ‘Uy, nagpa-ano ka ba talaga?’ Sinasabi ko, ‘Oo. Hindi ba obvious?’” said Stell.

"The Voice of the Philippines Kids" coach argued that even if he denied undergoing surgical enhancements, people would not believe it. More importantly, he stressed that there was nothing wrong with it.

“Sinasagot ko, ‘Pag sinabi ko bang 'no,' maniniwala ka? ‘Di ba hindi ka rin naman maniniwala?’ So, sinasabi ko po kasi I think wala namang mali kasi I’m sure, ‘pag tinanong ko ‘yung friend ko, sabihin niya, ‘Ay, ‘pag may pera ako, papagawa ko rin ‘yan.’ Ganun lang po ngayon eh,” Stell said.

His friend and fellow "The Voice Kids" coach Pablo revealed one of their earlier conversations when they were still starting in the music industry.

Pablo said that they had discussed the topic and he remembered answering that he it did not cross his mind. But his view has changed since then.

“Sabi ko po sa kanila, ‘Di ba napag-usapan natin ‘yan nu'ng ‘di pa tayo kilala, parang ‘magpapa-ganon ka ba ever?’ Parang ganun. Tapos ang sagot ko po, ‘Never. Hindi. Hindi pumasok sa isipan ko,’” Pablo recalled.

The lyricist and songwriter said he just found himself availing of procedures, such as putting fillers on his forehead.

“Pero hindi ko na lang namalayan one day, nagpapa-filler na ako dito," Pablo said, pointing to his forehead.

“Sabi ko, ‘Nakaka-boost pala talaga siya ng confidence," Pablo noted.

“Tsaka, if you have the means, why not? ‘Di naman hinihingi ‘yon. Pinagtatrabahuhan," Stell ended.

