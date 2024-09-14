^

Entertainment

'Wala namang mali': SB19's Pablo, Stell get candid about getting surgical enhancements

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 14, 2024 | 5:47pm
'Wala namang mali': SB19's Pablo, Stell get candid about getting surgical enhancements
SB19 members (from left) Stell and Pablo during their guesting on 'Fast Talk With Boy Abunda' aired on September 13, 2024.
Fast Talk With Boy Abunda, screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — SB19's Stell sees nothing wrong with surgical enhancements. In fact, he admitted to having done one on him. 

The power belter of the P-pop group got candid about it when he and leader Pablo sat down with Boy Abunda for the latter's afternoon talk show aired last Friday. 

“Yeah. Even my friends po, when they ask me, parang ‘Uy, nagpa-ano ka ba talaga?’ Sinasabi ko, ‘Oo. Hindi ba obvious?’” said Stell. 

"The Voice of the Philippines Kids" coach argued that even if he denied undergoing surgical enhancements, people would not believe it. More importantly, he stressed that there was nothing wrong with it. 

“Sinasagot ko, ‘Pag sinabi ko bang 'no,' maniniwala ka? ‘Di ba hindi ka rin naman maniniwala?’ So, sinasabi ko po kasi I think wala namang mali kasi I’m sure, ‘pag tinanong ko ‘yung friend ko, sabihin niya, ‘Ay, ‘pag may pera ako, papagawa ko rin ‘yan.’ Ganun lang po ngayon eh,” Stell said. 

His friend and fellow "The Voice Kids" coach Pablo revealed one of their earlier conversations when they were still starting in the music industry. 

Pablo said that they had discussed the topic and he remembered answering that he it did not cross his mind. But his view has changed since then. 

“Sabi ko po sa kanila, ‘Di ba napag-usapan natin ‘yan nu'ng ‘di pa tayo kilala, parang ‘magpapa-ganon ka ba ever?’ Parang ganun. Tapos ang sagot ko po, ‘Never. Hindi. Hindi pumasok sa isipan ko,’” Pablo recalled. 

The lyricist and songwriter said he just found himself availing of procedures, such as putting fillers on his forehead.

“Pero hindi ko na lang namalayan one day, nagpapa-filler na ako dito," Pablo said, pointing to his forehead. 

“Sabi ko, ‘Nakaka-boost pala talaga siya ng confidence," Pablo noted. 

“Tsaka, if you have the means, why not? ‘Di naman hinihingi ‘yon. Pinagtatrabahuhan," Stell ended. 

RELATED:  SB19, BINI receive 'Voices of Asia' award at 'Billboard K Power 100' in South Korea

vuukle comment

P-POP

PINOY POP

SB19
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
GMA independent contractors file counter-affidavit vs Sandro Muhlach complaint

GMA independent contractors file counter-affidavit vs Sandro Muhlach complaint

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz, the two GMA independent contractors accused of sexually harassing actor Sandro Muhlach, have...
Entertainment
fbtw
From &lsquo;John Denver Trending&rsquo; to &lsquo;Tumandok&rsquo;: Southern Lantern Studios to create more films from the regions

From ‘John Denver Trending’ to ‘Tumandok’: Southern Lantern Studios to create more films from the regions

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 2 days ago
From “John Denver Trending” (2019) to “Love Child” and “Tumandok” (2024), the production...
Entertainment
fbtw
'LizQuen' fans delighted after Enrique Gil commented on Liza Soberano's post

'LizQuen' fans delighted after Enrique Gil commented on Liza Soberano's post

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Fans of Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil were ecstatic after the actor commented on the actress' latest social media post.&...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kai Del Rio reintroduces herself with &lsquo;evolved&rsquo; sound

Kai Del Rio reintroduces herself with ‘evolved’ sound

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Kai Del Rio, formerly known as Kai Honasan, continues her journey as a singer-songwriter with the release of Ang Nag-iisa...
Entertainment
fbtw
Janine Gutierrez still on a high from Venice filmfest

Janine Gutierrez still on a high from Venice filmfest

By Nathalie Tomada | 19 hours ago
Janine Gutierrez shared how proud she felt as a Filipino when she attended the 81st Venice Film Festival for Lav Diaz's Out...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jessy Mendiola reveals she almost broke up with Luis Manzano

Jessy Mendiola reveals she almost broke up with Luis Manzano

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Actress Jessy Mendiola revealed that she almost ended her marriage with actor Luis Manzano. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Predictions: 'Shogun' set to make historic wins at Emmys 2024

Predictions: 'Shogun' set to make historic wins at Emmys 2024

By Agence France-Presse | 8 hours ago
The epic series about feuding dynasties in the intricate and deadly royal courts of 17th-century Japan is expected to make...
Entertainment
fbtw
Justin Timberlake given community service in drunk driving case

Justin Timberlake given community service in drunk driving case

By Agence France-Presse | 9 hours ago
Pop star Justin Timberlake was handed a sentence of community service on Friday after he changed his plea to guilty following...
Entertainment
fbtw
Chelsea Manalo: Is Philippines&rsquo; bet ready to win at Miss Universe?

Chelsea Manalo: Is Philippines’ bet ready to win at Miss Universe?

By Nathalie Tomada | 19 hours ago
Two months away from the 2024 Miss Universe pageant in Mexico, just how prepared is the Philippines’ bet, Chelsea Anne...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with