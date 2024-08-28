^

SB19, BINI receive 'Voices of Asia' award at 'Billboard K Power 100' in South Korea

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 28, 2024 | 10:35am
SB19, BINI receive 'Voices of Asia' award at 'Billboard K Power 100' in South Korea
P-pop groups BINI and SB19
Billboard Philippines via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — "The Nation's Girl Group" BINI and "Kings of P-pop" SB19 represented the Philippines at the Billboard K Power 100 in South Korea yesterday.

Billboard Philippines posted a photo of SB19 and BINI during the soundcheck. 

"P-pop Unite," Billboard PH wrote. 

"#SB19 and #BINI come together to represent the country at the Billboard K Power 100 event in Seoul," it added. 

SB19 and BINI received their "Voices of Asia" award. 

Video clips of them accepting the award were uploaded online. 

“This award reminds us that anything is possible with hard work and dedication. ... Patuloy naming iaangat ang musikang Pilipino. Maraming-maraming salamat po,” BINI said.

“This award belongs not just to us, but to the entire P-pop movement, OPM (Original Pilipino Music) and, of course, to every Filipino that shares their creativity and passion across Asia and the world,” SB19 said.  

BINI performed a medley of their hits "Cherry On Top" and "Pantropiko," while SB19 performed their hit song "Gento."

The "Billboard K Power 100" aims to highlight the influence of Korean music, particularly K-pop, on the global music industry.  

RELATEDBINI to accept 'Voice of Asia' award at 'Billboard K Power 100' in South Korea
 

BINI

P-POP

PINOY POP

SB19
