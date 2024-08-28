SB19, BINI receive 'Voices of Asia' award at 'Billboard K Power 100' in South Korea

MANILA, Philippines — "The Nation's Girl Group" BINI and "Kings of P-pop" SB19 represented the Philippines at the Billboard K Power 100 in South Korea yesterday.

Billboard Philippines posted a photo of SB19 and BINI during the soundcheck.

"P-pop Unite," Billboard PH wrote.

“This award reminds us that anything is possible with hard work and dedication,” said BINI (@BINI_ph), expressing their gratitude to their team and BLOOMs for helping them achieve this new milestone.



Check out the full speech and all its highlights on https://t.co/qmGQb0iJh0. pic.twitter.com/BrgEOR46OC — Billboard Philippines (@BBPHOfficial) August 27, 2024

"#SB19 and #BINI come together to represent the country at the Billboard K Power 100 event in Seoul," it added.

SB19 and BINI received their "Voices of Asia" award.

Video clips of them accepting the award were uploaded online.

“This milestone belongs not just to us, but to the entire P-pop movement,” says SB19 (@SB19Official) as the P-pop kings receive their ‘Voices of Asia Award.’



Catch the transcript for the full speech and more on https://t.co/cxs0z20k8N. pic.twitter.com/HchcYlK0xL — Billboard Philippines (@BBPHOfficial) August 27, 2024

“This award reminds us that anything is possible with hard work and dedication. ... Patuloy naming iaangat ang musikang Pilipino. Maraming-maraming salamat po,” BINI said.

“This award belongs not just to us, but to the entire P-pop movement, OPM (Original Pilipino Music) and, of course, to every Filipino that shares their creativity and passion across Asia and the world,” SB19 said.

BINI performed a medley of their hits "Cherry On Top" and "Pantropiko," while SB19 performed their hit song "Gento."

The "Billboard K Power 100" aims to highlight the influence of Korean music, particularly K-pop, on the global music industry.

