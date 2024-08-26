^

Entertainment

Kim Napoles bares engagement ring made by Jerald Napoles himself

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 26, 2024 | 11:21am
Kim Napoles bares engagement ring made by Jerald Napoles himself
Jerald Napoles proposed to Kim Molina in PETA Theater where they first met
Nice Print Photography via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kim Molina revealed that her fiancé Jerald Napoles created her engagement ring himself. 

In her Instagram account, Kim posted the video of Jerald making her engagement ring. 

"Just when I thought the surprise ended there, days after the proposal I found out he even made the ring himself. @iamjnapoles, you are a dream, my love. Thank you," Kim wrote. 

"Thanks also to @radiant.lux.jewelry for helping Jerald. I will treasure this moment forever," she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Molina (@kimsmolina)

Kim said that Jerald made her watch the video of him making the ring himself days after he proposed. 

"He told me that it was 2023 when these clips were taken, but due to some unexpected circumstances, lagi nauudlot ng proposal and he kept the ring from me in secret for more than a year," Kim said. 

Jerald also showed how he got his permission from Kim's parents in Saudi Arabia for the engagement through video call. 

The actor proposed to Kim earlier this month in PETA Theater where they first met. 

They first met on the set of "Rak of Aegis" in 2014.

RELATEDKim Molina, Jerald Napoles now engaged

JERALD NAPOLES

KIM MOLINA
