Kim Napoles bares engagement ring made by Jerald Napoles himself

Jerald Napoles proposed to Kim Molina in PETA Theater where they first met

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kim Molina revealed that her fiancé Jerald Napoles created her engagement ring himself.

In her Instagram account, Kim posted the video of Jerald making her engagement ring.

"Just when I thought the surprise ended there, days after the proposal I found out he even made the ring himself. @iamjnapoles, you are a dream, my love. Thank you," Kim wrote.

"Thanks also to @radiant.lux.jewelry for helping Jerald. I will treasure this moment forever," she added.

Kim said that Jerald made her watch the video of him making the ring himself days after he proposed.

"He told me that it was 2023 when these clips were taken, but due to some unexpected circumstances, lagi nauudlot ng proposal and he kept the ring from me in secret for more than a year," Kim said.

Jerald also showed how he got his permission from Kim's parents in Saudi Arabia for the engagement through video call.

The actor proposed to Kim earlier this month in PETA Theater where they first met.

They first met on the set of "Rak of Aegis" in 2014.

