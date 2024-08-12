Kim Molina, Jerald Napoles now engaged

Jerald Napoles proposed to Kim Molina in PETA Theater where they first met

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles are now engaged.

Jerald proposed to Kim in PETA Theater where they first met.

In her Instagram account, Kim posted photos by Nice Print Photography, showing Jerald kneeling and asking for her hand in marriage.

"Back to where we first met, the exact spot where it all started.. it has always been a 'YES,' and will forever choose you. I love you, @iamjnapoles," Kim wrote.

Nice Print Photography posted more photos of the proposal in their Instagram page.

"10 years in the making & back to where they both first met @petatheater. Congratulations @iamjnapoles and @kimsmolina!" it wrote.

Jerald and Kim first met on the set of "Rak of Aegis" in 2014.

