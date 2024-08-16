Lea Salonga supports BINI Gwen's sentiments about safe space

MANILA, Philippines — BINI member Gwen Apuli found an ally in Broadway star Lea Salonga after she aired her frustration over the issue of personal space.

In her X account, Gwen shared her dismay over fans allegedly invading the "Nation's Girl Group's" privacy.

"Nakakalungkot. Palala na (nang) palala,” Gwen wrote.

"I really hope everyone respect(s) people’s privacy 'yung personal time we’re trying to adjust eh kase wala gano'n na talaga, pero kahit privacy na lang, we appreciate your love and support and we always try na mapagbigyan kayo sa pagpapicture but please… not to the point you’ll go knock our rooms just for picture," she added.

I really hope everyone respect people’s privacy???????? yung personal time we’re trying to adjust eh kase wala ganon na talaga, pero kahit privacy na lang, we appreciate your love and support and we always try na mapagbigyan kayo sa pagpapicture but pleasee… not to the point you’ll go… — GWEN APULI (@bini_gwen) August 14, 2024

Lea posted the screenshot of Gwen's tweet in her Instagram Story.

“SAY IT WITH ME… RESPECT BOUNDARIES!” she captioned the post.

The Broadway star said that the invasion of privacy issue is needed to be called out for everyone's better education.

“Hate me all you want for beating the drum loudly about this (I’ll gladly be the villain in your story) but the entitlement and disrespect is just too much! The ladies of BINI are human beings!” Lea said.

BINI is currently in Canada for their North Ameican tour. They are scheduled to perform in a grand concert in the Philippines in Araneta Coliseum in November.

