Roxanne Guinoo makes showbiz comeback via 'Lavender Fields'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 14, 2024 | 2:11pm
Roxanne Guinoo-Yap topbills the rom-com digital series 'Hoy! Love You.'
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Roxanne Guinoo is going to be seen again on TV via the upcoming ABS-CBN series "Lavender Fields."

In an ABS-BN News report, Roxanne said that her appearance in the series was just short but it has an impact. 

“It’s a very short role, pero may impact,” the returning actress said. 

Roxanne will be playing the wife of Albert Martinez's character. 

“Maraming hugot sa flashback scenes,” she said. 

Roxanne said that Albert gave her encouragement while taping the series. 

“Sabi kasi ni Tito Albert, ‘Alam mo, bumalik ka na kasi kulang na sa mahuhusay na artista.' Sabi ko nga, ‘Talaga ba, Tito Albert, kino-consider mo ako?’ Kasi, wala pa po akong napo-prove,’” Roxanne said.  

“Na-challenge ako sa sinabi ni Tito Albert. Kahit 38 [years-old na ako] at malapit na mag-40, baka mabigyan pa din ako ng surprise break sa career ko,” she added. 

The "Star Circle Quest" alumna is also inspireb by Jodi Sta Maria's career. 

“Si Ate Jodi, noon, lagi lang siyang best friend ng bida. ... Hindi siya sumuko. Ako rin, bakit hindi ko susubukan?" she said. 

"'Yung mga pinagdaanan ko in the past, nagagamit ko siya sa mga roles na ginagawa ko,” she added. 

