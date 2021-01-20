Can exes work together? Joross Gamboa, Roxanne Guinoo weigh in

MANILA, Philippines — When two people who couldn’t make a relationship work are forced to work together, there’s bound to be tension.

An awkward situation waiting to happen, surely, but it makes for great entertainment. It’s even been spotted as a recurring trope across media.

This raises the age-old question: Can exes work together in the real world?

Love team JoRox, consisting of former couple Joross Gamboa and Roxanne Guinoo, said it’s possible under the right conditions.

For Roxanne, it’s important to compartmentalize emotions and remain professional.

“Ilabas niyo 'yung ano, kung may mga ganong past, ilabas niyo 'yung personal sa trabaho. Anything na problema, anuman. 'Pag tumuntong kasi sa set, 'wag niyong dalhin 'yung issues niyo sa personal niyong buhay,” the actress told Philstar.com during the recent “Hoy, Love You!” media conference.

Feelings are only appropriate, according to Roxanne, if they are channeled into improving one’s work.

“Except gusto mong gamitin 'yung emosyon mo from that issue, ilabas mo sa eksenang 'yun,” she said.

The love team agreed that respect is the foundation of JoRox, advising those who want to salvage friendships from failed relationships to do the same.

“As long as may respect sa isa't isa. So 'yun 'yung importante,” Joross said.

JoRox began in the early 2000s after Joross and Roxanne's stint on "Star Circle Quest." They became a real-life couple for two years until their publicized breakup in 2006.

The former couple has since remained good friends.

The love team’s reunion project "Hoy, Love You!" began streaming free worldwide last Monday.