Niño Muhlach gives update on son Sandro following alleged sexual harassment

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Niño Muhlach revealed that his son Sandro Muhlach is experiencing depression after suffering from an alleged sexual abuse from two GMA independent contractors.

In a report by "24 Oras," Niño said that Sandro went to National Bureau of Investigation's (NBI) Behavioral Science Division to undergo tests.

"May depression ng konti, 'yung pagkain niya naapektuhan, 'yung pagtulog. Hopefully in the coming days sana mag-improve," he said.

The former child star also said in the Senate hearing that the accused Richard Cruz and Jojo Nones already apologized to him.

"Actually nakaharap ko na ang dalawa eh and they apologized to me," he said.

“Ako, tao lang ako. Diyos nga marunong magpatawad. Ako, kaya ko silang patawarin, pero they have to pay for what they did,” he added.

The suspects' legal counsel Maggie Abraham-Garduque, however, denied that her clients apologized to Niño.

“May sinabi siya sa interview niya and sa Senate hearing daw na nag-meeting, nag-apologize daw sina Jojo…" she said.

"As regards the apology, I confer with my clients and no such apology as to admission of liability that happened in the meeting. This is a complete lie,” she claimed.

