GMA contractors seek to dismiss sexual harassment charges from Sandro Muhlach

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 6, 2024 | 11:20am
GMA contractors seek to dismiss sexual harassment charges from Sandro Muhlach
Actor Sandro Muhlach

MANILA, Philippines — GMA independent contractors Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz are seeking for the dismissal of Sandro Muhlach's sexual harassment complaint against them. 

According to a report by Abogado, the contractors' legal counsel Maggie Abraham Garduque said Sandro's complaint is not supported by evidence. 

“Mr. Nones and Cruz dispute all the allegations in the complaint and move for the dismissal thereof not only for lack of evidence, but worst due to the fact that the own evidence of the complainant is contrary to his allegations in the complaint,” she said in a message sent to Abogado.com.ph.

Garduque noted that Sandro's statement said that he was invited by the accused to go to Jojo and Richard's room, which allegedly contradicts what is stated in the text message that they have. 

In the text message, it is said that Sandro asked the accused if he can drop by to the room. 

The lawyer said that they will cite more evidence for the dismissal of the complaint. 

SANDRO MUHLACH
