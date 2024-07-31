^

Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards bond with fans in Canada

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 31, 2024 | 5:30pm
Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards bond with fans in Canada
Alden Richards and Kathryn Bernardo filming their upcoming film 'Hello, Love, Again' in Canada
MANILA, Philippines — "Hello, Love, Again" co-stars Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards bonded with their fans in Canada.

As seen on different TikTok videos, fans visited the set of Kathryn and Alden's upcoming movie, which is the sequel to their 2019 hit film "Hello, Love, Goodbye."

After filming a scene, Kathryn and Alden went to their fans as they took photos with them. 

It was confirmed earlier this year that "Hello, Love, Again" will be partially set in Canada where Kathryn's character, Joy, went at the end of the film.

@kathdenmagicsglobal Ngayon palang umiiyak na ako.???? #HelloLoveAgain exclusively in cinemas on November 13. @bernardokath @aldenrichards02 #KathDen #KathrynBernardo #AldenRichards #KathDenMagics ? original sound - KathDen Magics Global

Alden previously said there will be a three-week shoot in Calgary. The actor filmed scenes in Hong Kong, which was the setting of the 2019 movie, with Joross Gamboa and Jeffrey Tam last week. 

Meanwhile, Kathryn's endorsement, TCL Electronics, released the newest TCL 115" X955 Max.

TCL unveiled a dedicated home theater experience area at the 4th floor of Abenson Quezon Avenue that was designed to showcase the X955 Max's immersive display and crystal-clear sound quality. 

“We can’t wait for you to experience and learn more about how our new product, the largest screen in QD-Mini LED TV with its 115” display is set to transform the big screen and home theater viewing experience,” said Cyd Montebon, TCL Philippines Sales Director for Brownlines. 

