Willie Revillame to hold daily Facebook Live show leading to TV5 comeback

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 12, 2024 | 9:03am
MANILA, Philippines — The excitement for TV5’s “Wil To Win” cranks up to full intensity this week as Willie Revillame holds a daily Facebook Live show, leading to the highly anticipated WIL-come Back Party on July 14, 4 p.m. in New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

The audience can tune in to the week-long daily livestream at 5 p.m. on “Wil To Win’s” official Facebook page for more updates on the grand WIL-come Back Party and for a chance to become one of the lucky callers to win prizes. Lucky callers will be picked among participants who answer the questions posted on “Wil To Win's” Facebook page. 

“Marami kaming natatanggap na tanong kaya gusto naming masiguro na masasagot lahat ng iyon. Gusto na rin naming simulan ang pamimigay ng saya at papremyo sa mga viewers kaya tuloy-tuloy na ‘to,” Willie said in a statement.

Joining the renowned game show host are Win Girls Ana Ramsey, Inday Fatima, Christine Bermas, Cindy Miranda, Boobsie Wonderland, Gab Basiano, and Roberta Tamondong who are set to delight viewers with their talent and charm.

More surprises and special performances are in store for the grand WIL-come Back Party on July 14. Catch the spectacular show live on TV5 at 4 p.m. and the official premiere of “Wil To Win” on July 15. “Wil To Win” airs daily from Mondays to Fridays on TV5’s Hapon Champion block.

