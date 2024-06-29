^

Ara Mina is in the best place in her life

!hola - MJ Marfori - The Philippine Star
June 29, 2024 | 12:00am
Ara Mina is in the best place in her life
Ara Mina prepares for her 30th anniversary concert on July 11 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. Asked why she has decided to hold one after all these years of acting, Ara answers, ‘Singing is really my first love. I had an album before. We were able to do three albums. I signed again with Star Music just recently.’

Banging in her 40s, all you can say is “vavavoom” when you get a hold and sight of Ara Mina nowadays. We caught up with the actress at the Feta Mediterranean Restaurant, Rockwell Makati as she arrived in a simple navy blue fit top and black pants that highlighted her 26-inch waistline.

Ara revealed she has hypothyroidism but she already went to the experts to keep the condition at bay that will not hinder her from her fitness goals.

“Naisip ko kasi si J.Lo, ‘di ba? She looks great. Na-inspire ako. Wala talagang excuse. You have to put in the hard work,” the actress said.

As for her secret, Ara shared, “I do Bikram Yoga. I don’t eat junk foods. I don’t drink soft drinks. Iyong sweets ko, mga once a week lang.”

Sometimes, Ara said, that she also works out together with her sister, Cristine Reyes, and Marco Gumabao. “Grabe mag-work out iyong dalawang iyon. Wala akong ligtas. Gumigising sila ng maaga at ginigising nila ako!” she further revealed.

Ara Mina with sister Cristine Reyes and the latter's boyfriend Marco Gumabao.

Well, it is all good for Ara as she prepares for her 30th anniversary concert on July 11 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. “Halos every day talaga ako nag-training, pati rehearsals,” she said.

So, why did Ara decide to hold a major concert after all these years of acting?

She answered, “First love ko talaga ang singing. Gusto ko rin i-share and i-remind sa mga tao na binabalikan ko iyong first love ko. I had an album before and naka-three albums din tayo. I signed again with Star Music just recently. Naglabas kami ng anniversary album and ni-remaster lahat ng songs ko.”

Who could forget Ara’s hit Ay, Ay, Ay, Pag-Ibig, right? Well, it is just one of the songs she is gearing up to perform for the big night. “May surprise din ako sa fans, may ipapakita ako one talent na kinalimutan ko,” she added.

With three decades worth of accolades and filmography, Ara shared the Top 5 highlights of her career. “First, of course, pag-launch sa akin sa ‘That’s Entertainment,’ then nagulantang ang tao sa pag-relaunch naman sa akin sa ‘Maldita.’ From teenybopper, bigla akong naging sexy siren. Third, of course, are my albums and I had a gold record award.”

“Nasundan pa ng album at isa pang album. Na-establish na naging singer din ako. Fourth is pagkakaroon ng Best Actress award for ‘Mano Po.’ Kumbaga from sexy, nakatunton na tayo ng isa pang-step to change the image na, ah, actress na ito,” she continued.

“Fifth is fulfillment ang pagiging host ko last year. It was a dream come true to have my own show. Iyong binigay nga ng Net25.”

With all these blessings in her showbiz career, Ara is not one to shy away from issues. Ara had a lengthy explanation regarding her recent viral photo when she watched “One More Chance: The Musical” last week at the PETA Theater. She was seen looking at her cellphone during the show and was even judged to have a companion using a laptop.

Ara quickly answered the accusations.

“Sa 30 years ko sa industry, never naman kayo nakarinig na I don’t have manners. For me, hindi na kailangan palakihin. Sumilip lang ako (sa) phone and kasama ko, it’s normal, but not the entire show!” she said.

“I also saw the laptop (of) the girl in front of me. May laptop ako, pero nasa bahay! Hindi related sa amin ang girl na may laptop!”

She added that their assigned seats were also taken by other audience members, but she did not make a huge fuss about it.

“I’m also in production. I produce, artista rin ako, hindi na ako nag-reklamo or something, I just let it go,” she said.

ARA MINA
