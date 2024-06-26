^

Entertainment

Rita Daniela makes TV comeback after giving birth via 'Widows' War'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 26, 2024 | 6:47pm
Rita Daniela makes TV comeback after giving birth via 'Widows' War'
Singer-actress Rita Daniela plays the mysterious role of Rebecca in the GMA-7 mystery thriller 'Widows' War,' starring Bea Alonzo and Carla Abellana
Kapuso PR Girl via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Rita Daniela admitted that she had to think about accepting the "mysterious" role on "Widows' War" because she is a hands-on mom. 

The singer-actress was her usual candid self as she answered the question during the press conference for the upcoming show starring Bea Alonzo and Carla Abellana in the titular roles. 

"Almost two years din po akong nawala kasi I'm a very hands-on mom. So, medyo nagda-dalawang-isip din ako kung itutuloy ko itong project na ito dahil nga hands-on mom ako," she said. 

Rita's last TV show was with Ken Chan in the 2021 show "Ang Dalawang Ikaw." The year after in 2022, she gave birth to her son with her non-showbiz boyfriend. 

She and Ken became an accidental love team as they pulled in viewers with their unlikely tandem on the 2018 afternoon show "My Special Tatay." 

Rita said that upon reading the script of "Widows' War," she wanted to join the show. 

"Pero nu'ng sinabi sa akin 'yung character ko na si Rebecca, hindi pupwedeng humindi ako kasi sobrang kakaiba siya. First time akong mag-portray ng ganitong character. Kahit ako as an audience, bihira akong makakakita o makapanood kung paano si Rebecca," shared Rita. 

Those who were able to watch the show's primer caught a glimpse of Rebecca, a mysterious character who pops up in scenes that feature Bea. In one scene, Rita managed to capture the audience's interest when she was attending a wake, seemingly chanting in front of a casket, and suddenly a gust of wind blows out the lit candle beside it. Rita is then seen making a side eye and a knowing smile. 

In a huddle with select reporters after the press conference, Rita said the said scene was not part of the original script. It was added by show director Zig Dulay. 

"I'm happy that you guys remembered that short scene," she said, adding that they filmed the scene twice. 

She also teased about her character. 

"Si Rebecca kasi may sakit siya dito. 'Yung sakit ba niya makakatulong sa mga Palacios o 'yung sakit niya hindi makakatulong at all? So, 'yun 'yung sagot ko sa tanong na if connected siya sa lahat. Marami siyang alam," the actress shared, referring to the family that Bea's character married into. 

Adjusting to the change of time

In the two years that she took a break from acting, Rita took note of the changes she noticed when she got back. 

"Medyo nag-adjust ako kasi dati walang changes. Nasanay kasi ako dati like kasi pagbalik ko may script-reading. Dati kasi nasanay ako na 'yung script ipapadala lang sa bahay mo tapos mag-isa mong pag-aralan 'yung character mo. 

"Tapos nu'ng pagbalik ko, may script-reading na pala. Kasama ko 'yung mga importanteng tao, creative directors, writers, directors, mga boss namin. Nandoon sila," she shared. 

With these changes, she said she felt the pressure to deliver a worthy performance for her TV comeback. 

"May pressure siya. Kailangan 110 or 120% ang ibibigay mo. Eto na 'yung mundo ngayon. Eto na pala 'yung nangyayari na hindi ko nakita sa loob ng dalawang taon," she said. 

Apart from being part of the cast, Rita also sang the show's official theme song "Bakit Ba Naman" with another power vocalist, Hannah Precillas.

She told Philstar.com that her casting in the show came first before she was tapped to sing the show's official soundtrack (OST).

"Sabi ko kay Bea, ayan ha. Hindi na ako taga-kanta ng theme song mo. This time kasama na ako sa show mo," she said. 

Rita sang "From Afar," theme song of Bea's 2023 drama "Love Before Sunrise." 

RELATED: Rita Daniela gets Best Actress nomination at 11th Int'l Film Festival Manhattan in New York

vuukle comment

RITA DANIELA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vilma Santos nominated for National Artist
Exclusive

Vilma Santos nominated for National Artist

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Veteran actress and "Star for All Seasons" Vilma Santos-Recto received a nomination to be part of the next batch of National...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vic Sotto's past and present spotted in 1 event

Vic Sotto's past and present spotted in 1 event

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 11 hours ago
Women romantically linked to actor and TV host Vic Sotto were seen at the same event recently, though it was uncertain if...
Entertainment
fbtw
Saying goodbye to Sofitel

Saying goodbye to Sofitel

By Pat-P Daza | 2 days ago
In exactly a week, Sofitel Philippine Plaza will close its doors after nearly 50 years as one of our country’s most...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ellen Adarna deletes selfie showing alleged 'baby bump'

Ellen Adarna deletes selfie showing alleged 'baby bump'

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Actress Ellen Adarna deleted a photo on her Instagram account after social media users noticed her alleged "baby bump."
Entertainment
fbtw
Dominic Roque, Cristine Reyes, Marco Gumabao get Christian baptism

Dominic Roque, Cristine Reyes, Marco Gumabao get Christian baptism

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Marco Gumabao and Cristine Reyes, as well as actor Dominic Roque, renewed their faith as they were baptized...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'One Piece' casts 'Ant-Man' actor David Dastmalchian as Baroque Works agent

'One Piece' casts 'Ant-Man' actor David Dastmalchian as Baroque Works agent

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Netflix's live-action adaptation of "One Piece" made new cast announcements for its upcoming second season, where the Baroque...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans team up to save Santa Claus in 'Red One' trailer

Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans team up to save Santa Claus in 'Red One' trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Warner Bros. and MGM Pictures released the first official trailer for the holiday action movie "Red One," starring Dwayne...
Entertainment
fbtw
Cristine Reyes recalls getting scammed half a million pesos of 'donations'

Cristine Reyes recalls getting scammed half a million pesos of 'donations'

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
Actress-model Cristine Reyes looked back at an incident three years ago when she was scammed P500,000 by someone pretending...
Entertainment
fbtw
Eddie Murphy confirms 'Shrek 5,' Donkey spin-off in development

Eddie Murphy confirms 'Shrek 5,' Donkey spin-off in development

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy confirmed that a fifth "Shrek" movie is in development and there are spin-off plans for his character...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with