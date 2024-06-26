Rita Daniela makes TV comeback after giving birth via 'Widows' War'

Singer-actress Rita Daniela plays the mysterious role of Rebecca in the GMA-7 mystery thriller 'Widows' War,' starring Bea Alonzo and Carla Abellana

MANILA, Philippines — Rita Daniela admitted that she had to think about accepting the "mysterious" role on "Widows' War" because she is a hands-on mom.

The singer-actress was her usual candid self as she answered the question during the press conference for the upcoming show starring Bea Alonzo and Carla Abellana in the titular roles.

"Almost two years din po akong nawala kasi I'm a very hands-on mom. So, medyo nagda-dalawang-isip din ako kung itutuloy ko itong project na ito dahil nga hands-on mom ako," she said.

Rita's last TV show was with Ken Chan in the 2021 show "Ang Dalawang Ikaw." The year after in 2022, she gave birth to her son with her non-showbiz boyfriend.

She and Ken became an accidental love team as they pulled in viewers with their unlikely tandem on the 2018 afternoon show "My Special Tatay."

Rita said that upon reading the script of "Widows' War," she wanted to join the show.

"Pero nu'ng sinabi sa akin 'yung character ko na si Rebecca, hindi pupwedeng humindi ako kasi sobrang kakaiba siya. First time akong mag-portray ng ganitong character. Kahit ako as an audience, bihira akong makakakita o makapanood kung paano si Rebecca," shared Rita.

Those who were able to watch the show's primer caught a glimpse of Rebecca, a mysterious character who pops up in scenes that feature Bea. In one scene, Rita managed to capture the audience's interest when she was attending a wake, seemingly chanting in front of a casket, and suddenly a gust of wind blows out the lit candle beside it. Rita is then seen making a side eye and a knowing smile.

In a huddle with select reporters after the press conference, Rita said the said scene was not part of the original script. It was added by show director Zig Dulay.

"I'm happy that you guys remembered that short scene," she said, adding that they filmed the scene twice.

She also teased about her character.

"Si Rebecca kasi may sakit siya dito. 'Yung sakit ba niya makakatulong sa mga Palacios o 'yung sakit niya hindi makakatulong at all? So, 'yun 'yung sagot ko sa tanong na if connected siya sa lahat. Marami siyang alam," the actress shared, referring to the family that Bea's character married into.

Adjusting to the change of time

In the two years that she took a break from acting, Rita took note of the changes she noticed when she got back.

"Medyo nag-adjust ako kasi dati walang changes. Nasanay kasi ako dati like kasi pagbalik ko may script-reading. Dati kasi nasanay ako na 'yung script ipapadala lang sa bahay mo tapos mag-isa mong pag-aralan 'yung character mo.

"Tapos nu'ng pagbalik ko, may script-reading na pala. Kasama ko 'yung mga importanteng tao, creative directors, writers, directors, mga boss namin. Nandoon sila," she shared.

With these changes, she said she felt the pressure to deliver a worthy performance for her TV comeback.

"May pressure siya. Kailangan 110 or 120% ang ibibigay mo. Eto na 'yung mundo ngayon. Eto na pala 'yung nangyayari na hindi ko nakita sa loob ng dalawang taon," she said.

Apart from being part of the cast, Rita also sang the show's official theme song "Bakit Ba Naman" with another power vocalist, Hannah Precillas.

She told Philstar.com that her casting in the show came first before she was tapped to sing the show's official soundtrack (OST).

"Sabi ko kay Bea, ayan ha. Hindi na ako taga-kanta ng theme song mo. This time kasama na ako sa show mo," she said.

Rita sang "From Afar," theme song of Bea's 2023 drama "Love Before Sunrise."

