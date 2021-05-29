




































































 




   







   















Rita Daniela gets Best Actress nomination at 11th Int'l Film Festival Manhattan in New York
Kapuso actress Rita Daniela
Rita Daniela via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Rita Daniela gets Best Actress nomination at 11th Int'l Film Festival Manhattan in New York

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 29, 2021 - 10:42am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Rita Daniela turned emotional upon learning that she’s nominated for Best Actress at the 11th International Film Festival Manhattan in New York.



In a report by “24 Oras,” the actress earned the nomination for her performance in the film “In the Name of the Mother.”



“The fact na napansin ako, na-appreciate nila yung trabaho ko sa pelikula na 'yon, nakakakilig. Kaya ako naiyak kasi parang nakakakilig na nakaka-excite na nakakatuwa,” Rita said.  



Rita said film director Joel Lamangan was the first to acknowledge her nomination. She said she’s thankful for the director's guidance. 










“He told me, ‘congratulations in advance. You did great with this movie. Thank you for giving a good work',” she said. 



“That’s why I remember that when I saw the nomination, I said, ‘okay, so I guess what the director said was true',” she continued.



Snooky Serna, Rita’s co-star in the movie, is also nominated in the same category while Joel is nominated in the Best Director category. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

