LIST: Concerts, events this July 2024

Clockwise: Belle Mariano, BINI, and the cast of 'Running Man'

MANILA, Philippines — The rain isn't going to stop us from enjoying what July has in store for everyone.

From visiting Korean stars to more Filipino productions, not to mention BINI staging more shows around the country, there really is something for each person to enjoy this month.

Here are several of the concerts, events and productions happening in July:

'Yakishime: Earth Metamorphosis' (July 3 to 31)

Japan Foundation's Traveling Exhibition on the Yakishime ceramic technique of high-fired unglazed ceramic wares will run nearly the entire month in the Metropolitan Museum of Manila in Bonifacio Global City.

'Onew: Guess!' (July 4)

K-pop boy band Shinee leader Lee Jin-ki, better known as Onew, will have a fan meeting in Quezon City's New Frontier Theater.

'I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change' (July 4 to 6)

Repertory Philippines' adaptation of the longest-running off-Broadway musical revue finishes its run in Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium in Makati, marking the theater company's return to the RCBC Theater.

'Jed Madela: Welcome To My World' (July 5)

Singer Jed Madela is holding a birthday concert in Music Museum in San Juan after doing shows abroad.

CCP Out-of-the-Box: 'Ganito na Kami Noon, Paano na Ngayon' (July 5 to 7)

A production set in the late 1950s featuring the works of National Artists Alejandro Roces, F. Sionil Jose and Eddie Romero who are marking the centennial of their births this 2024, the show will running in CCP Black Box Theater in Pasay.

'Running Man: Run 2 U in Manila' (July 6)

Cast members of Korean variety show "Running Man" are returning to the Philippines for another fan meeting at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Love Cebu Music Festival (July 6)

Juan Karlos, Janine Berdin, mrld, Jolianne, Dom Guyot, Jacky Chang, Kurt Fick and Wonggoys make up the line-up for the Love Cebu Music Festival taking place in Waterfront Hotel and Casino's Pacific Grand Ballroom.

'BINI: BINIverse Cebu' (July 6, 14, and 20)

The Nation's Girl Group BINI is bringing its three-night sold-out solo debut concert to Baguio (July 6), Cebu (July 14) and General Santos (20).

'Sarimanok' (July 6 and 7)

The Philippine Ballet Theater's performance in Makati's Samsung Performing Arts Theater about the legendary mythical bird of the Maranao people.

'Sintang Dalisay' (July 6 and 7, 12 to 14, 18 to 20)

Tanghalang Ateneo is restaging its Filipino adaptation of "Romeo and Juliet" at the Areté's Hyundai Hall to pay tribute to the production's late original director and celebrated stage veteran Ricky Abad.

'Little Shop of Horrors' (July 6 and 7, 13 and 14, 20 and 21, 26 to 28)

The Sandbox Collective's interpretation of "Little Shop of Horrors," starring Nyoy Volante, Reb Atadero, Sue Ramirez and Karylle Tatlonghari in alternating roles runs each weekend of July in Maybank Performing Arts Theater in Bonifacio Global City.

Dvwn (July 9)

Korean singer-songwriter Jung Da-woon, better known as Dvwn, is visiting the Philippines for the first time when he brings his Asia tour to the Samsung Hall in Taguig.

'Rivermaya, Neocolours, MYMP: All Hits' (July 11)

Local bands Rivermaya, Neocolours and MYMP are performing a one-night-only show in The Theatre at Solaire with special guests Geneva Cruz, Jon Santos, Lloyd Umali and Wency Cornejo.

'Ara Mina: All of Me' (July 11)

Ara Mina's 30th anniversary concert, postponed from May 7, is finally pushing through in the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

'The Hit Society' (July 12 and 13)

Nonoy Zuñiga, Marco Sison, Boboy Garrovillo, Hajji Alejandro, Rey Valera and Jim Paredes team up for a show also in the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

'IVE: Show What I Have' (July 13)

Korean girl group IVE is coming back to the Philippines as it brings the "Show What I Have" world tour to the Mall of Asia Arena.

'Belle Mariano: Believe' (July 13)

Actress-singer Belle Mariano stages a birthday concert for fans in The Theatre At Solaire in Parañaque.

'The Itchyworms: Beer o Pag-ibig?' (July 13)

Rock band The Itchyworms is launching its own craft beer line in Mandaluyong's 123 Block accompanied by fellow local acts Ebe Dancel, Blaster Silonga, Ciudad and The Revisors.

'Atsuko Okatsuka: Full Grown' (July 13 and 14)

Stand-up comedian Atsuko Okatsuka will have three shows in the Philippines as part of her debut tour, all of them happening in Samsung Hall in Bonifacio Global City.

'RIIZE: RIIZING DAY' (July 14)

Rising K-pop boy band RIIZE is holding a fan concert in the Araneta Coliseum.

'Dingdong Avanzado: The Original Prince of Pinoy Pop' (July 19)

Singer Dingdong Avanzado rallies his wife Jessa, their daughter Jayda, SB19's Pablo of SB19, Khimo, Marielle Montellano, JM Dela Cerna, LA Santos and Randy Santiago for a concert in The Theatre At Solaire.

'Dulce: Solid!' (July 19)

Asia's Timeless Diva Dulce is restaging her birthday concert from March in San Juan's Teatrino Promenade with Elisha, The Voice Generations Philippines' FORTEnors, and her daughters Jedidah and Jemimah.

'Joey Generoso, Noel Cabangon, Ice Seguerra: Strings and Voices' (July 20)

Singers Joey Generoso, Noel Cabangon and Ice Seguerra band together once more for a show in Newport Performing Arts Theater.

David Benoit (July 20)

Grammy-nominated artist David Benoit will be joined by The Company for a special performance in The Theatre At Solaire.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Total Concentration Exhibition (July 20 to 31)

An immersive "Demon Slayer" exhibition will open to the public in Gateway Mall 2 in Quezon City.

'Teddy Swims: I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy' (July 24)

American singer-songwriter Teddy Swims takes his talents to The Podium Hall in Mandaluyong.

Julie x Stell: Ang Ating Tinig (July 27 and 28)

Julie Anne San Jose and SB19's Stell team up for two shows in Quezon City's New Frontier Theater.

