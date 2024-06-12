WATCH: Jollibee, TEQ63 dance showdown

MANILA, Philippines — The mascots of Jollibee and Quiccs had a dance-off yesterday to mark the unveiling of the limited-edition JolliTEQ, the new collaboration collectible art toy figure by the fast food chain and the world-class illustrator and graffiti artist.

“Pinoy pride, I always bring that to TEQ63. Kaya 63, it’s our country code. So for one of the biggest Filipino icons to invite us to collaborate is a very big honor para sa’min,” Quiccs explained why his mascot and signature mecha toy is named TEQ63.

The JolliTEQ is a limited-edition Jollibee character version of the highly sought-after TEQ robot character. The collectible comes in three sizes, three-inch, six-inch, and 12-inch figures, and in a special “meal” packaging.

The JolliTEQ will be available for sale to the public at Quiccs’ booth at the 2024 Toy Convention (ToyCon) from June 14 to 16 in SMX Convention Center, Pasay City. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya