Jon Lucas has fun playing the villain in ‘Black Rider’

Jon Lucas plays the villain Calvin Magallanes to Ruru Madrid’s Elias Guerrero in the Kapuso full action series, ‘Black Rider.’ His convincing performance has received praise from viewers and won for Jon the TV Supporting Actor of the Year trophy from the fifth VP Choice Awards. ‘I’m really enjoying playing a kontrabida. I feel that I’m able to show the ideas I’ve learned from my acting coaches and teachers,’ says he.

MANILA, Philippines — Jon Lucas successfully essays Calvin Magallanes, the villain to Ruru Madrid’s Elias Guerrero, in the GMA full action series “Black Rider.”

His portrayal succinctly informs viewers of Calvin’s cause — that is, to stand in the way of Elias and be recognized as somehow as powerful and significant. Calvin and Elias were initially presented as the sons of Edgardo, a syndicate leader, but later on, the former discovered that his real father was Antonio, a leader of another syndicate.

Having said that, Calvin, portrayed by Jon, pushes everyone’s buttons, making them pay close attention to the character’s next moves.

“When I entered the industry, one of my dreams was to become an action star,” said Jon in a recent virtual interview with The STAR and another publication. “In my mind, I wanted to become sir Robin Padilla, Jeric Raval, Victor Neri, (and) the (other) action stars that I watched when I was young.”

As he learned the ropes of showbiz and stayed long in it, Jon, in a way, had a shift of interest.

“I also wanted to try different roles, the challenging ones, like the role that GMA Public Affairs has given me in ‘Black Rider.’ So, I’m really enjoying it, playing a kontrabida (or villain),” said he.

“Feeling ko po mas na ilalabas natin yung mga ideas na natanggap natin sa mga acting coaches and teachers natin (I feel that, with this role, I’m able to show more of the ideas I’ve learned from my acting coaches and teachers),” shared he.

Asked how the supporting-villain role fell into his lap, Jon recalled that he first got invited to attend a Zoom meeting, a common activity when a new project is being pitched. There, he also met virtually the eventual “Black Rider” stars Katrina Halili and Ruru Madrid.

“I was surprised to learn that I would be playing a big role and I asked how I was picked for it,” said Jon. “I was told that (it all began with) an episode I did for ‘Wish Ko Lang,’ also a dark story and somehow similar to ‘Fifty Shades of Grey.’ My approach to and portrayal of the role was what they (the people behind ‘Black Rider’) remembered and wanted (that) for Calvin this time. That became their basis for choosing me to be part of ‘Black Rider.’”

Jon delivers a sterling performance as Calvin and his dedication and hard work have paid off because viewers are engaged with his portrayal.

“First of all, I’m happy with the comments from the viewers of ‘Black Rider.’ They become one of my sources of confidence (and inspiration) in what I do. (Calvin) is like the first-ever villain role I’ve been doing for a long time (or for a series),” shared he. “At least sa mga komento ng mga viewers natin na kahit papaano po na-fe-feel natin na tama yung ginagawa natin (From the viewers’ comments, I somehow feel that I’m doing something right).”

Along with the good reviews are reactions from viewers who can’t differentiate the actor from the character. However, it’s also a sign of Jon’s effectiveness as a villain and an actor. Recently, he has been awarded the TV Supporting Actor of the Year trophy from the fifth VP Choice Awards.

“Siguro malaking bagay talaga yung pag-guide sa atin ng directors namin ng ‘Black Rider’ at sa tulong na rin ng mga veteran actors natin (I think the guidance from my directors and the help from veteran actors play a big part in building and playing my character),” said he.

“I also get ideas and knowledge from them in terms of delivering the lines and the right reactions (to the characters and scenes). I also get inspiration from actors who play kontrabida (antagonists) in the movies.”

The interview also gave Jon the chance to share his thoughts on the characterization and context of Calvin, who seems to be forever in competition with Elias.

“No. 1 sakim talaga siya sa kapangyarihan (He is really greedy for power),” said the actor. “Pinangakuan din ng kapangyarihan, nalaman niya na hindi pala siya yung tunay na anak (Power was also promised to him and he discovered that he was not the real son). Since he will not benefit from it and will eventually deprive himself of it, he thinks it’s better that no one will acquire and own all the wealth.”

The character wants to win the admiration of powerful people in the story for validation, he further said, even if at the expense of others.

“I told Ruru, during a taping break, that I hope there’s a possibility and chance for Calvin and his Elias to come together and fight against the real syndicate,” shared Jon. “For now, there’s really no hint for that arc.”

So, Calvin will remain a villain, vigilant of any interesting developments in the life of Elias, and viewers will follow Jon in his meaty role — and most engaging — so far.

(The primetime series ‘Black Rider’ airs weeknights at 8 on GMA Prime.)