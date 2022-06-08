^

Brad Pitt suing ex Angelina Jolie for sale of their wedding venue

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
June 8, 2022 | 10:06am
Brad Pitt suing ex Angelina Jolie for sale of their wedding venue
US actress and director Angelina Jolie and her partner US actor Brad Pitt pose on the red carpet prior to the premiere of her film "In the Land of Blood and Honey" (Au pays du sang et du miel) on February 16, 2012 in Paris. Jolie present her first movie as director, "In the Land of Blood and Honey" , a film about the women's situation during the Bosnian war.
AFP / Thomas Samson

MANILA, Philippines — It seems the court war between ex-couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is not seeing its end yet as the two continue to fight over their French company in south of France.

There's a new lawsuit against Angelina regarding their winery, as Brad's lawyers accused the Oscar winner of intentionally harming the business. 

In 2008, the Hollywood stars bought a controlling interest in Miraval, a French company that included a vineyard and estate in the south of France.

“Pitt and Jolie purchased the chateau as a home to share with their children and the vineyard as a family business,” the June 3 filing stated.

“They agreed they would never sell their respective interests in Miraval without the other’s consent. The couple spent the holidays at Miraval with their children and were married there in 2014.”

 

The lawsuit claimed Brad made Miraval a “multimillion-dollar global business and one of the world’s most highly regarded producers of rosé wine” without any help from the "Maleficent" star.

“Jolie, meanwhile, contributed nothing to Miraval’s success,” Pitt’s lawyers alleged. “Instead, she allowed Pitt to pour money and sweat equity into the business in reliance on the consent right she owed him and a right of first refusal her business entity owed his,” the statement said.

In 2004, Pitt and Jolie started dating on the set of spy thriller "Mr. & Mrs. Smith."

In 2019, the former couple were both declared single three years after filing for divorce. The exes share their children Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13.

RELATED: Pitt says Jolie sought 'harm' by selling vineyard stake to Russian oligarch

