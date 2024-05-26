^

Entertainment

Diddy's ex Cassie says 'open your heart to believing victims the 1st time'

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
May 26, 2024 | 5:15pm
Diddy's ex Cassie says 'open your heart to believing victims the 1st time'
Model-singer Casandra Ventura also known as Cassie
Cassandra Ventura via Instagram

NEW YORK, United States — Singer Casandra Ventura said Thursday — in her first comments since video emerged of her being beaten by rap mogul and former partner Sean "Diddy" Combs — that domestic violence "broke" her.

In an Instagram post, Ventura did not mention Combs but her comments came a week after CNN broadcast hotel security footage from 2016 in which the hip-hop star apparently hits, drags and kicks her.

"Domestic violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become," she wrote, thanking supporters for their reaction.

"The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning."

Ventura, who also goes by her mononymous nickname Cassie, accused Combs of repeated abuse in a federal court suit last November that was settled for an undisclosed sum. Combs did not admit wrongdoing.

Two days after the video appeared on CNN, Combs issued an apology calling his behavior "inexcusable."

Other civil lawsuits have been lodged against the hip-hop star, including one this week by former model Crystal McKinney, who accuses Combs of pressuring her to become intoxicated and then perform a sex act.

"My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in," Ventura wrote on Instagram.

"This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me."

Ventura met Combs when she was 19 and he was 37, after which he signed her to his recording label, and they began a romantic relationship.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Casandra Fine (@cassie)

RELATED: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 2016 video assaulting singer Cassie surfaces

vuukle comment

CASSIE VENTURA

MOGUL SEAN COMBS

PUFF DADDY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Internet users react to Alden Richards' Miss Universe Philippines 2024 hosting

Internet users react to Alden Richards' Miss Universe Philippines 2024 hosting

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Alden Richards trended online after hosting the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation night in Mall of Asia...
Entertainment
fbtw
Chelsea Manalo is on historic campaign at this year&rsquo;s Miss Universe

Chelsea Manalo is on historic campaign at this year’s Miss Universe

By Jerry Donato | 17 hours ago
The win of Chelsea Manalo as this year’s Miss Universe Philippines was dubbed a surprise and historic by pageant enthusiasts...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ivana Alawi reveals where she got her diamond ring
play

Ivana Alawi reveals where she got her diamond ring

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi revealed how she got her diamond ring. 
Entertainment
fbtw
George Lucas on 'Star Wars' critics, diversity, and sneaking into Cannes

George Lucas on 'Star Wars' critics, diversity, and sneaking into Cannes

By Andrew Marszal | 1 day ago
George Lucas told Cannes how he had to sneak into his own first premiere at the French film festival and explained why...
Entertainment
fbtw
J.Lo stays &lsquo;ready for whatever&rsquo; in her 50s

J.Lo stays ‘ready for whatever’ in her 50s

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
“Atlas” presents a world teeming with artificial intelligence, raising possibilities of what else AI can do for...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Panday' creator, director Carlo J. Caparas dies

'Panday' creator, director Carlo J. Caparas dies

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 hours ago
Comic strip writer and director Carlo J. Caparas has passed away. He was 80. 
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;I&rsquo;ve changed, we all changed&rsquo;: Kathryn shares mixed emotions over reunion with Alden

‘I’ve changed, we all changed’: Kathryn shares mixed emotions over reunion with Alden

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 17 hours ago
There are no goodbyes for the Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards team-up, only hellos.
Entertainment
fbtw
Gary Oldman talks sobriety, &lsquo;Harry Potter&rsquo; at Cannes

Gary Oldman talks sobriety, ‘Harry Potter’ at Cannes

17 hours ago
British actor Gary Oldman, who plays a washed-up alcoholic writer in the new Cannes film “Parthenope,”said Wednesday...
Entertainment
fbtw
'One More Chance' musical getting another run later this year

'One More Chance' musical getting another run later this year

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The Philippine Educational Theater Association announced its production "One More Chance," inspired by the 2007 Cathy Garcia-Sampana...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with