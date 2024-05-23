Clint Bondad only follows Tom Rodriguez; Internet users react

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users were intrigued after learning that model Clint Bondad only follows Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez on Instagram.

Eagle-eyed social media users noticed that Clint only follows Tom despite his 600,000 followers.

"Just in: Clint Bondad is only following Tom Rodriguez on Instagram, no one else," X user Auntie Seline wrote on the social media site.

Tom also followed Clint on Instagram.

Just in: Clint Bondad is only following Tom Rodriguez on Instagram, no one else. pic.twitter.com/mRBMj1R7Tk — Auntie Selina (@auntieselinamo) May 21, 2024

Last March, Tom revealed that he is dating someone after two years since his marriage to Carla Abellana ended.

"Yeah, I am now. In fact, I am seeing someone. Once I was ready, it came at the right time. At that point, I thought it would never happen again," Tom told 24 Oras.

Tom, however, added he would like to keep the person's identity a secret for the time being.

"Magdadamot ako ata. Like what I said, I really want to keep it to myself. But like I said, I'll live my life like how it is. So, eventually siguro everyone would — what they see is what they get. But for now, it's my own now," he said.

