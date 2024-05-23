^

Clint Bondad only follows Tom Rodriguez; Internet users react

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 23, 2024 | 4:40pm
Clint Bondad and Tom Rodriguez
Clint Bondad and Tom Rodriguez Facebook account

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users were intrigued after learning that model Clint Bondad only follows Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez on Instagram. 

Eagle-eyed social media users noticed that Clint only follows Tom despite his 600,000 followers. 

"Just in: Clint Bondad is only following Tom Rodriguez on Instagram, no one else," X user Auntie Seline wrote on the social media site. 

Tom also followed Clint on Instagram. 

Last March, Tom revealed that he is dating someone after two years since his marriage to Carla Abellana ended. 

"Yeah, I am now. In fact, I am seeing someone. Once I was ready, it came at the right time. At that point, I thought it would never happen again," Tom told 24 Oras.

Tom, however, added he would like to keep the person's identity a secret for the time being. 

"Magdadamot ako ata. Like what I said, I really want to keep it to myself. But like I said, I'll live my life like how it is. So, eventually siguro everyone would — what they see is what they get. But for now, it's my own now," he said.

