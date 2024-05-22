^

Entertainment

'Internet wins': Angelika Dela Cruz trolls sister's wedding

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 22, 2024 | 10:12am
'Internet wins': Angelika Dela Cruz trolls sister's wedding
Mika dela Cruz, Nash Aguas and Barbie Forteza
Angelika dela Cruz via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Angelika Dela Cruz joined social media users in trolling her younger sister Mika Dela Cruz for her wedding with Nash Aguas.

In her Instagram account, Angelika posted the wedding photo of Mika and Nash with the edited Barbie Forteza at the back of Mika's head. 

"Internet wins," Angelika wrote. 

"2024 na #KaraMia pa rin," she added tagging, Mika, Nash and Barbie. 

"Kara Mia" is a 2019 GMA teleserye about twins who share the same body. They were born with Diprosoprus, a rare genetic defect. Kara has her face in front, while Mia’s face is behind her.

In another post, Angelika expressed her love to both Mika and Nash. 

"I love you both," she captioned her post. 

Nash and Mika tied the knot last Saturday in Tagaytay. 

RELATEDFormer child stars Nash Aguas, Mika Dela Cruz tie the knot

vuukle comment

ANGELIKA DELA CRUZ

BARBIE FORTEZA

MIKA DELA CRUZ

NASH AGUAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rabiya Mateo set for special role in period drama &lsquo;Pulang Araw&rsquo;

Rabiya Mateo set for special role in period drama ‘Pulang Araw’

By Leah C. Salterio | 11 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo embarked on a showbiz career after she joined the international Miss Universe...
Entertainment
fbtw
Deniece Cornejo now allowed to accept visitors

Deniece Cornejo now allowed to accept visitors

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Friends and family of Deniece Cornejo can now visit her in Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City after...
Entertainment
fbtw
Oyo Boy shares fatherhood lessonS from Vic Sotto

Oyo Boy shares fatherhood lessonS from Vic Sotto

By Nathalie Tomada | 11 hours ago
Oyo Boy Sotto has shared how his dad Vic Sotto made sure all his kids are close to each other even though they have different...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kyline Alcantara, Kobe Paras dating? Internet users speculate

Kyline Alcantara, Kobe Paras dating? Internet users speculate

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Are Kobe Paras and Kyline Alcantara dating? 
Entertainment
fbtw
Vilma Santos and director Chito Ro&ntilde;o recall fondly their nearly three-decade-old film

Vilma Santos and director Chito Roño recall fondly their nearly three-decade-old film

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
‘Bata, Bata, Paano Ka Ginawa?’ was not Vilma Santos’ first project with direk Chito Roño. They earlier...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Girls' Generation's Yoona wears Monique Lhuillier in Cannes; Korean stars attend festival

Girls' Generation's Yoona wears Monique Lhuillier in Cannes; Korean stars attend festival

By Kristofer Purnell | 15 hours ago
Singer-actress Yoona of the Korean girl group Girls' Generation made a grand appearance at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival wearing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jasmine Curtis-Smith shares alternative to not wearing bra in summer
play

Jasmine Curtis-Smith shares alternative to not wearing bra in summer

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 15 hours ago
For those who cannot not wear undergarments, especially a bra, actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith highly recommended donning a Bratop...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ahtisa Manalo sweeps Miss Universe Philippines 2024&nbsp;preliminaries special awards

Ahtisa Manalo sweeps Miss Universe Philippines 2024 preliminaries special awards

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 17 hours ago
Will the stars align for her this year, and will destiny finally herald her as the country's official delegate to the Mexico...
Entertainment
fbtw
Japan's Studio Ghibli receives honorary Palme d'Or in Cannes

Japan's Studio Ghibli receives honorary Palme d'Or in Cannes

By Agence France-Presse | 23 hours ago
Legendary Japanese animators Studio Ghibli became the first collective to receive an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ivana Alawi reveals earning at least P10 million in few hours through live selling
play

Ivana Alawi reveals earning at least P10 million in few hours through live selling

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi revealed that she earned over P10 million in just a few hours of live-selling.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with