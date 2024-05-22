'Internet wins': Angelika Dela Cruz trolls sister's wedding

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Angelika Dela Cruz joined social media users in trolling her younger sister Mika Dela Cruz for her wedding with Nash Aguas.

In her Instagram account, Angelika posted the wedding photo of Mika and Nash with the edited Barbie Forteza at the back of Mika's head.

"Internet wins," Angelika wrote.

"2024 na #KaraMia pa rin," she added tagging, Mika, Nash and Barbie.

"Kara Mia" is a 2019 GMA teleserye about twins who share the same body. They were born with Diprosoprus, a rare genetic defect. Kara has her face in front, while Mia’s face is behind her.

In another post, Angelika expressed her love to both Mika and Nash.

"I love you both," she captioned her post.

Nash and Mika tied the knot last Saturday in Tagaytay.

RELATED: Former child stars Nash Aguas, Mika Dela Cruz tie the knot