'The Office' follow-up show casts Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 20, 2024 | 2:30pm
'The Office' follow-up show casts Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore
Composite image of "The Office" logo and Domhnall Gleeson in "Peter Rabbit"
NBC, STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — A new television series set in the universe of popular comedy "The Office" made its first cast announcement.

Irish actor Domhnall and "The White Lotus" actress Sabrina Impacciatore are confirmed to be the first additions of an ensemble cast.

The original showrunner Greg Daniels, who based the show on the British series of the same name by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, is returning as co-creator alongside Michael Koman.

Daniels has been working on the new series development since January this year, still following the same premise of a documentary crew filming an office environment.

This new show is not necessarily a sequel or reboot of the American series that starred Steve Carrell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, and Rainn Wilson, rather just in the same universe and will have a new set of characters.

"The Office" ran for 201 episodes across nine seasons from 2005 to 2013, was nominated six consecutive times for Best Comedy Series Emmy (winning for its second season), and received a Peabody Award.

Carrell was nominated for the Best Lead Actor (Comedy) in both the Emmys and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award six times but never won, but did receive one Golden Globe for his role as Michael Scott.

The cast won the SAG Award for Best Comedy series ensemble twice and won four other Emmys from a total of 42 nominations.

Gleeson, whose father Brendan is also an actor, is best known for starring in "About Time," "Ex Machina," "Brooklyn," "The Revenant," and the "Star Wars" and "Harry Potter" franchises.

Impacciatore earned an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress (Comedy) for her role in "The White Lotus" — losing to co-star Jennifer Coolidge — and will next be seen in "G20" and "In the Hand of Dante."

