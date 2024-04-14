^

Taylor Swift, boyfriend Travis Kelce spotted dancing at Coachella

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
April 14, 2024 | 12:45pm
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with global superstar Taylor Swift after a victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024
Getty Images via AFP

INDIO, United States — Taylor Swift made a much-speculated on appearance at Saturday's Coachella festival... as a fan, canoodling and dancing with beau Travis Kelce as Bleachers performed a rollicking set.

Bleachers is fronted by Jack Antonoff, Swift's friend and long-time producer.

Kelce's blocking skills came in handy as the 6'5" (1.96 meters) NFL tight end did well to obscure his wildly famous girlfriend from view, as the couple enjoyed the show from stage right.

Still, an AFP journalist saw the much-discussed lovebirds twirling and singing along during the performance of Antonoff, who has co-written and produced a number of Swift's albums.

Fan videos quickly started circulating online. Swift's appearance comes less than a week before her forthcoming album, "The Tortured Poets Department," drops April 19.

The 34-year-old billionaire is currently on break from her blockbuster "Eras" tour, and was spotted on a date night in Los Angeles Friday.

Antonoff founded and has fronted Bleachers since 2014, meanwhile becoming one of the most sought-after producers in pop who has worked with superstars, including Swift, Lana Del Rey and Lorde.

