'Even wallflowers can bloom': 'Bridgerton 3' dates, trailer revealed

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in the upcoming third season of the hit historical romance series "Bridgerton."

MANILA, Philippines — After two seasons of seeing Penelope pining for Colin, the third season of "Bridgerton" promises vengeance for her one-sided love with a promise to marry herself off and with the introduction of a dashing lord who will probably make her childhood friend reconsider what he truly feels for her all along.

The newly released trailer for the much-awaited third season of "Bridgerton" has finally been released after two years since the last season of the show was released.

As promised, the third season will unravel the romance of the dashing and charming Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and his "wallflower" childhood friend Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

Fans noticed the "glow-up" of Polin, the duo's collective name coined by fans, as they take the spotlight this season, which is customary in every season of the show. The show is inspired by the books by Julia Quinn about the love story of the Bridgerton siblings in Regency England.

After the big revelation in last season, the former childhood best friends Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and Penelope find themselves drifting apart. Purposely distancing herself from Penelope, Eloise forces a friendship with the ill-mannered, narcissistic Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen). On top of this, Penelope finds she can no longer live in their home after seeing her sisters finding their own romance. She decides that it is time that she finds herself a husband so she can move out of their family home and away from the Bridgertons, who live next door.

"I cannot live at home any longer. I must take a husband," Penelope says.

The wanderlust Colin, meanwhile, returns anew from his recent sojourn abroad and he finds that Penelope is looking for a suitor.

"It seems every Bridgerton is born to attract notice," Penelope says, as scenes of her trying to converse with men but fails to hold conversation, are flashed."

"For some of us, notice is very slight," she continues.

Upon hearing this, Colin volunteers to help her look for a husband, "If a husband is what you seek, let me help you."

Sealing their deal with a handshake and an affirmatory question from Colin, "Are we not friends?"

With not much choice on how to answer and still keeping her feelings to herself, Penelope answers, "Friends."

And so Colin begins to "assess" Penelope's conversational skills with men and finds how awkward she can be, managing to only talk about the weather in a rather perfunctory manner, instead of engaging the men in more interesting topics.

Eloise notices them hanging out and pointedly asks her elder brother if Penelope is considering Colin for a husband. Colin vehemently denies and says he is only helping her secure a husband.

The trailer's musical score dramatically changes to a more climactic one as it features the voice over of the ton gossip Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews).

"What this author knows to be true is that diamonds are not the only gems that sparkle," she says.

With the tense score, the scenes show Penelope standing up for herself by making her presence known to the ton with a new look and a more confident aura. She attends the ball, and finally gets the attention of a certain Lord Debling, who the viewers are informed is looking for a wife.

The tides have indeed turned as viewers sees Colin seeing the interaction between Penelope and Lord Debling (Sam Phillips), and the look on Colin's face escalates to confusion, disbelief and then realization.

"Mother, do you believe the best foundation for love is friendship?" Colin asks his mother, Violet (Ruth Gemmell).

"Even wallflowers can bloom" is flashed on the trailer while scenes between Colin and Penelope and their telling interactions right after the introduction of Lord Debling intriguing the viewers.

The trailer ends with the premiere dates of the two-part season: Part 1 will be released on May 16 while Part 2 will start streaming on June 13. — Video from Netflix Philippines YouTube channel

