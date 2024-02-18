'Good night, Mr. Bridgerton': Polin clash in new teaser for 'Bridgerton'

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in the upcoming third season of the hit historical romance series "Bridgerton."

MANILA, Philippines — If she had starry eyes for Colin before, it was the first time for viewers to see Penelope's stiff and formal way of addressing her secret childhood crush, as seen in the newest trailer for the third season of Shondaland's "Bridgerton."

Viewers who have been watching Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) since the first season know how pivotal that teaser is, as it signifies the change in dynamics between the unpopular Penelope and the charming Colin.

While they may be opposites, they grew up as close friends as their houses literally stand beside each other. Penelope has guarded her unrequited love for Colin, even from her best friend Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Colin's younger sister.

Penelope's cold treatment is brought to light when she reveals to Colin that she overheard him saying to her fellow gentlemen last season that he will never court Penelope Featherington.

Fans of the show have been informed that the third season will explore the romance between Colin and Penelope, fondly called Polin. This move drives away from the chronological order written by Julia Quinn, the romance author who brought to life through her book series and named her characters alphabetically, starring the Bridgerton siblings.

Perhaps while Polin's romance unfolds in the third season, the show could either go with Eloise's romance with Philip Crane (Chris Fulton), who was already introduced in the previous season, or finally introduce Benedict Bridgerton's (Luke Thompson) romantic interest as written in the books, Sophie Beckett.

Along with the teaser, newest stills from the show were also released.

"Bridgerton" season 3 will be released in two-parts. The first part will be released on May 16, 2024, while the second part will start streaming on June 13, 2024.

