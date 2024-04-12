^

Sharon Cuneta scammed by people she trusted

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 12, 2024 | 10:39am

MANILA, Philippines — "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta revealed that she was scammed by a friend before. 

In an interview with the media recently following InLIfe's "Sheroes" campaign launch in Makati City, Sharon professed that she has fallen victim to many scams before, but scamming from a friend hurt the most. 

"Maraming scams pero usually ang scams sa akin mga taong kilala mo minsan, mga hihingi ng something, 'yon pala hindi nila gagamitin do'n," she revealed.

"Masakit kasi you're trying to help tapos in the end ikaw na 'yung naloko, sila pa 'yung galit," she added. 

Sharon, however, said that despite being scammed, she sleeps well at night knowing that she did the right thing. 

"As long as in yourself na you know that in your heart you did nothing wrong, I sleep well at night," she said. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

SHARON CUNETA
