^

Entertainment

How Marco Gallo takes care of Heaven Peralejo during filming

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
April 11, 2024 | 12:00am
How Marco Gallo takes care of Heaven Peralejo during filming
Heaven Peralejo says she’s happy Marco is part of her new film ‘Sunny’ even if it’s a minor role.
Photo from Marco and Heaven’s Instagram pages

MANILA, Philippines — In Viva Films’ “Sunny,” Marco Gallo made a cameo role, and his perennial onscreen partner Heaven Peralejo was thankful that he became part of it. She said Marco brought good vibes on set and took good care of her during filming.

Marco and Heaven, collectively known as MarVen, have been paired in successive projects, including “The Rain In España” “The Ship Show,” and the forthcoming movie “Men Are From QC, Women Are From Alabang.”

A movie about high school friends who get reunited as adults, “Sunny,” directed by Jalz Zarate, is now showing in cinemas nationwide. The screenplay is written by Mel Mendoza-del Rosario (“Miracle in Cell No. 7” and “More Than Blue”).

“Sunny” is the Philippine adaptation of the Korean box-office hit with the same title.

“Of course, I’m thankful (that Marco had a small role in the film),” remarked Heaven at a presscon. “But I would do the same thing also. I’ve said this before, we always support each other. So, for example, in time, he has a movie na hindi ako bida or I’m just a supporting (actor) or just a cameo, you know like, I will do it for him.”

Heaven said she was really happy when she learned that Marco was in “Sunny.”

“Because sobrang saya ni Marco sa set,” she shared and recalled, “There was a time, first time ko siyang makikita (scene) and there’s a wind effect, blah blah blah, so the first shot was him.

“He finished his scene and then it was my turn. I told him, ‘Marco, help me.’ Like he just stood there. He said, ‘OK, give me one minute.’ I said, ‘Ano ba yan ang tagal.’ He replied, ‘OK, take na natin.’ He was just there, standing. So, nag-start na and he suddenly smiled. When he smiled, meron siyang marker sa ngipin. Tapos naka-smile na siya tapos sobrang loko niya. Sobrang nagdadala siya ng good vibes on set.”

Heaven added how supportive Marco was even though he was just there for a minor role. “Sometimes, for example, we have a taping and then one sequence lang siya, sasamahan niya ako whole day kahit tapos na yung sequence niya. So, may nag-aalaga.”

“Sunny” stars Vina Morales, Angelu de Leon, Sunshine Dizon, Candy Pangilinan, Ana Roces, Tanya Garcia, and Katya Santos play the now-adult high school friends who reunite to grant their friend’s dying wish.

Their younger counterparts are Heaven, Bea Binene, Ashtine Olviga, Abby Bautista, Aubrey Caraan, Ashley Diaz, and Heart Ryan.

Angelu shared in an interview that she was thrilled to be collaborating with her Viva “batchmates.” “Nakakatuwa because like all of the ‘90s babies pinagsama-sama. Umikot ‘yung VIVA ng era na ‘yun, nandoon lahat,” she said.

Ana added, “When we saw each other (during the look test), para kaming mga bata nagsisigawan.”

It’s like a reunion, she further said. “So, parang true to life ‘yung nangyari.”

vuukle comment

HEAVEN PERALEJO

MARCO GALLO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Darren Espanto sets record straight on real relationship with Cassy Legaspi

Darren Espanto sets record straight on real relationship with Cassy Legaspi

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto set the record straight on his relationship with TV host Cassy Legaspi. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Plagiarism?': Vice Ganda's 'It's Showtime' monolog compared to Darry Yap's

'Plagiarism?': Vice Ganda's 'It's Showtime' monolog compared to Darry Yap's

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
A Facebook user noticed the alleged resemblance of Vice Ganda's monolog in "It's Showtime" to Darry Yap's "Buo."
Entertainment
fbtw
Maymay Entrata renews faith as Christian after personal struggle

Maymay Entrata renews faith as Christian after personal struggle

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata revealed that she renewed her faith as a Christian after she underwent personal struggl...
Entertainment
fbtw
Donita Rose: &lsquo;Now I know that marriage is pure bliss&rsquo;

Donita Rose: ‘Now I know that marriage is pure bliss’

By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
Donita Rose has received a beautiful assurance of God’s love. This, she revealed when she began talking about her fervent...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Game of Thrones' spin-off on Jon Snow now 'off the table' &mdash; Kit Harington

'Game of Thrones' spin-off on Jon Snow now 'off the table' — Kit Harington

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 hours ago
British actor Kit Harington, best known for portraying Jon Snow on "Game of Thrones," announced a spin-off series about the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Janella Salvador's 10th anniversary concert postponed

Janella Salvador's 10th anniversary concert postponed

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Star Music has announced the postponement of Janella Salvador's 10th anniversary concert "Reimagined."
Entertainment
fbtw
Jaclyn Jose, Gloria Romero lead honorees of FDCP's Parangal ng Sining 2024

Jaclyn Jose, Gloria Romero lead honorees of FDCP's Parangal ng Sining 2024

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
The Film Development Council of the Philippines announced this year's honorees for its annual Parangal ng Sining, including...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lea Salonga returning to Broadway anew for 'Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends'

Lea Salonga returning to Broadway anew for 'Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends'

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
Theater legend Lea Salonga is mounting another Broadway comeback as the West End show "Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends" heads...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fashion influencer Laureen Uy ties the knot with long-time boyfriend

Fashion influencer Laureen Uy ties the knot with long-time boyfriend

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Fashion influencer Laureen Uy recently married her long-time boyfriend Miggy Cruz at Club Paradise in Palawan.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with