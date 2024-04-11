How Marco Gallo takes care of Heaven Peralejo during filming

Heaven Peralejo says she’s happy Marco is part of her new film ‘Sunny’ even if it’s a minor role.

MANILA, Philippines — In Viva Films’ “Sunny,” Marco Gallo made a cameo role, and his perennial onscreen partner Heaven Peralejo was thankful that he became part of it. She said Marco brought good vibes on set and took good care of her during filming.

Marco and Heaven, collectively known as MarVen, have been paired in successive projects, including “The Rain In España” “The Ship Show,” and the forthcoming movie “Men Are From QC, Women Are From Alabang.”

A movie about high school friends who get reunited as adults, “Sunny,” directed by Jalz Zarate, is now showing in cinemas nationwide. The screenplay is written by Mel Mendoza-del Rosario (“Miracle in Cell No. 7” and “More Than Blue”).

“Sunny” is the Philippine adaptation of the Korean box-office hit with the same title.

“Of course, I’m thankful (that Marco had a small role in the film),” remarked Heaven at a presscon. “But I would do the same thing also. I’ve said this before, we always support each other. So, for example, in time, he has a movie na hindi ako bida or I’m just a supporting (actor) or just a cameo, you know like, I will do it for him.”

Heaven said she was really happy when she learned that Marco was in “Sunny.”

“Because sobrang saya ni Marco sa set,” she shared and recalled, “There was a time, first time ko siyang makikita (scene) and there’s a wind effect, blah blah blah, so the first shot was him.

“He finished his scene and then it was my turn. I told him, ‘Marco, help me.’ Like he just stood there. He said, ‘OK, give me one minute.’ I said, ‘Ano ba yan ang tagal.’ He replied, ‘OK, take na natin.’ He was just there, standing. So, nag-start na and he suddenly smiled. When he smiled, meron siyang marker sa ngipin. Tapos naka-smile na siya tapos sobrang loko niya. Sobrang nagdadala siya ng good vibes on set.”

Heaven added how supportive Marco was even though he was just there for a minor role. “Sometimes, for example, we have a taping and then one sequence lang siya, sasamahan niya ako whole day kahit tapos na yung sequence niya. So, may nag-aalaga.”

“Sunny” stars Vina Morales, Angelu de Leon, Sunshine Dizon, Candy Pangilinan, Ana Roces, Tanya Garcia, and Katya Santos play the now-adult high school friends who reunite to grant their friend’s dying wish.

Their younger counterparts are Heaven, Bea Binene, Ashtine Olviga, Abby Bautista, Aubrey Caraan, Ashley Diaz, and Heart Ryan.

Angelu shared in an interview that she was thrilled to be collaborating with her Viva “batchmates.” “Nakakatuwa because like all of the ‘90s babies pinagsama-sama. Umikot ‘yung VIVA ng era na ‘yun, nandoon lahat,” she said.

Ana added, “When we saw each other (during the look test), para kaming mga bata nagsisigawan.”

It’s like a reunion, she further said. “So, parang true to life ‘yung nangyari.”