Celebrating the enduring music of Cecile Azarcon

The hit songs of Pinoy songwriter Cecile Azarcon will be celebrated in Cecile Azarcon, A 45th Anniversary Concert on May 24 and 25 at The Theatre at Solaire. Joining her in the show are Kuh Ledesma, Janno Gibbs, Jam Morales, Fe de los Reyes, Jackielou Blanco, Mark Bautista, Timmy Pavino, and Isabella Gonzales. Martin Nievera, Iwi Laurel, Nicole Asensio, Ogie Alcasid, Zsa Zsa Padilla and Katrina Velarde will also take part. Expect enjoyable evenings of beautiful Original Pilipino Music filled with memories.

The name may not instantly ring a bell, but there will surely be recognition once you mention the titles of some of the songs she wrote. Think Lift Up Your Hands, Reaching Out or my long-time favorite, Special Memory. Those songs were written sometime during the past 45 years ago and they are all the words and music of Cecile Azarcon.

Although she had already been composing songs since she was only six years old, it was in 1979, when Cecile marked her breakthrough as a songwriter. Her composition was Lift Up Your Hands.

It was an inspired take on the Psalm 55:22 and was recorded by Basil Valdez for the Blackgold label.

Valdez was then the hottest selling balladeer in the country with hits like George Canseco’s Ngayon at Kailanman and a cover of Corner of the Sky from the musical Pippin. It was the success of the teen-aged Cecile’s Lift Up Your Hands which next established his other identity as the top interpreter of original Filipino praise songs.

Cecile is the daughter of the famous Minda Azarcon. Way back during the ‘70s and ‘80s eras, Minda was the go-to teacher for singers who wanted to improve their voices and technique. Name a big-name star of that time and chances are he or she would have taken lessons under Ma’am Minda.

Aside from teaching voice, she was also a pianist, a singer with a great soprano voice, a music teacher at the University of the Philippines and an award-winning music director for movies like “Insiang,” “Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos,” “Tinimbang Ka Ngunit Kulang” and others.

Cecile therefore grew up in a household filled with music and was friends with some of the biggest names in the music business. It is no wonder then that she started playing the piano at the age of three and writing both words and music of songs by the time she was six. She then later took over as teacher to her mother’s pupils when Minda decided to relocate to the U.S. of A.

Easy for her to simply follow what her mother started. But while she was able to establish her own reputation as a voice teacher, it was as a writer of pop songs that Cecile would achieve fame. She went on a writing binge after Lift Up Your Hands and was soon making one hit after another.

Among the other Azarcon big hits that followed were Reaching Out by Gary Valenciano and Special Memory by Iwi Laurel from the soundtrack of the movie Hotshots; So It’s You by Raymond Lauchengco from the “Bagets” soundtrack; I Think I’m in Love and One More Try by Kuh Ledesma; How Did You Know? by Chiqui Pineda and Valenciano; Even If by Jam Morales; Sana ay Ikaw Na Nga, also by Valdez; Ikaw ang Lahat sa Akin by Martin Nievera and others. Lift Up Your Hands was later also successfully covered by Sharon Cuneta and Gary.

These songs, plus several more, are what Cecile will be celebrating with in Cecile Azarcon, A 45th Anniversary Concert, a star-studded show that will be held at The Theatre at Solaire on May 24 and 25.

Joining her to perform her works are Kuh Ledesma, Janno Gibbs, Jam Morales, Fe de los Reyes, Jackielou Blanco, Mark Bautista, Timmy Pavino and Isabella Gonzales. Also up to share in the celebration are Martin Nievera, Iwi Laurel and Nicole Asensio on May 24 and Ogie Alcasid, Zsa Zsa Padilla and Katrina Velarde on May 25.

Expect enjoyable evenings of beautiful Original Pilipino Music (OPM) filled with memories. Tickets to the anniversary concert are now available on Ticketworld and the Solaire box-office.