Moira’s advice to people on weight loss journey: ‘Don’t be too hard on yourself’

Moira says she started losing weight when she stopped trying and putting pressure on herself. ‘Our bodies know when they are cared for properly. Our bodies recognize when they are loved properly. So, self-love is not a selfish thing,’ she states.

MANILA, Philippines — Moira dela Torre disclosed that she became bulimic at one point during her weight loss journey.

The hit-making singer-songwriter made this revelation while warning about the effects of having such an eating disorder and offerinng personal advice to people who are suffering from weight issues.

“Don’t be too hard on yourself,” cautioned Moira during BonaSlim coffee’s event in Quezon City where she was introduced as the brand’s latest endorser. “I think that’s such a cliché thing. And to be honest po, how I started losing weight, it was when I stopped trying. So in 2020, I actually started all these diets. I was vegan for a while. I did keto, I did intermittent (fasting). I did everything. I tried everything.

“And I’m sorry, I have to say it, trigger warning ba, I became bulimic for two years from 2020 to 2022. And it only worsened my situation. And it got me into gain(ing) more weight, actually. And then when I stopped putting pressure on myself and when I just started allowing myself to just be, dun po parang kumalma yung katawan ko.”

Moira began losing weight gradually. “I think our bodies know when they are cared for properly. Our bodies recognize when they are loved properly. So, self-love is not a selfish thing.”

And to the people who are on the same journey as her, she told them, “I want you to care more about what you feel about yourself. Because that matters why I had to take so much time to think that I was beautiful, before I saw any change physically. And then the physical change happened. We are beautiful and you have a lot of beautiful traits…”

“Weight can fluctuate but your heart, that’s where the real change happens. And I’m just very, very thankful because everything happens so gradually. It wasn’t like a quick thing, it wasn’t a quick fix.”

So when the slimming coffee brand’s team approached her and shared to her about the “gradual change that starts from within,” she said yes to be their ambassador. “(With) BonaSlim being something that assists you to feeling good, starting from within, it really made me feel like I can do this. This is something I can do.

“So my message to the people who are going on a journey that I have been on, don’t be too hard on yourself. Be unapologetic when it comes to choosing yourself. It’s not a bad thing.”

The Paubaya singer’s life has changed a lot since embarking on a weight loss journey.

The OPM hitmaker shows off her slim figure as the new celebrity ambassador of BonaVita, which is led by its CEO Jethro Cerezo.

“But I think before that weight loss, it was more internal first. And then it just manifested eventually, physically, with the help of BonaSlim. I’m really, really thankful because the vision of BonaSlim is in line with what really happened in my life personally. And we celebrate all bodies and all shapes and sizes. And I love that tagline of BonaSlim (which) is feeling good first inside.

“The change really started internally first before it manifested externally,” she reiterated.

“My life changed so much after the last two and a half years. I’ve become, I don’t know, happier, but not because of what happened physically but because of the healing that I experienced inside.”

BonaVita chief executive officer Jethro Cerezo, on the other hand, remarked that they chose Moira because they wanted to get a person who would convey the message that they want to promote.

“We believe that BonaSlim is about confidence, it’s about what we really want for ourselves,” he said and added that he personally handpicked Moira because he believes in her story. “Also us in the company, (we believe in the) holistic way of being healthy… it’s a blessing.”

