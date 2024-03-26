Major Dingdong Dantes finishes Naval Combat Engineering Officer basic course

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Dingdong Dantes is now a Naval Combat Engineering Officer of the Philippine Navy after receiving a certificate for finishing a basic course.

Dingdong was given his certificate from Commodore Rolando Sarmiento during a ceremony held in Brigade Training and Doctrine Center, Naval Combat Engineering Brigade Naval Station Jose Francisco in Taguig's Fort Bonifacio last March 25.

He commemorated being part of NCEOBC class 07-23 in an Instagram post, noting how his two children Sixto and Zia with fellow actor Marian Rivera poked fun at him graduating at 43 years old.

Sixto was surprised to see Dingdong in a gala uniform, while Zia called her father a student from up in the family's second floor.

"Even old people can still study and finish anything as long as they want to, because learning should never stop," continued Dingdong. "As a reservist, it is a privilege to be given these opportunities to acquire new skills which can definitely enhance many aspects of my life as a professional, father, and husband."

Marian was present at the ceremony to pin the "Riffle Expert Badge" and the "Kapanalig Medal" on Dingdong, which he joked about in a separate Instagram post.

"I'm frozen in place — wouldn’t want to risk becoming a human pincushion!" Dingdong quipped.

Among those who congratulated Dingdong on his latest accomplishment were Julie Anne San Jose, Jason Abalos, Geneva Cruz, Joross Gamboa, Noel Ferrer, and Rocco Nacino.

Dingdong became a reservist in the Philippine Marine Reserve Force in 2009 three years after enlisting; renewing his status in 2017.

Three years later, the actor became a lieutenant commander in the Philippine Navy, and with his latest accomplishment is now a major.

