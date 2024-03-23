^

Marina Summers enters 'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs the World 2' finals

March 23, 2024
Marina Summers enters 'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs the World 2' finals
Filipino drag queen Marina Summers
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino drag queen Marina Summers made it to the finals of the second season of "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. the World" and is eyed as a frontrunner for the crown.

Marina was spared from elimination during the semifinal round after Australian drag queen Hannah Conda opted to "give the chop" to American contestant Scarlet Envy.

Joining Hannah and Marina in the finals are British drag queen Tia Kofi and France's La Grande Dame.

The sole Filipino on this season's cast previously finished as the runner-up of the inaugural "Drag Race Philippines," which crowned Precious Paula Nicole.

Marina has been proudly representing the Philippines on "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. the World" and is the only contestant with multiple badges from maxi challenges and runways at three.

The Filipino drag queen's highlights include a now-iconic stare attributed to Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, impersonating boxer Manny Pacquiao during the Snatch Game, being dubbed the best dancer on the cast, and receiving an uplifting comment from RuPaul that she was "born to do drag."

Marina has also been donning Filipino outfits on and off the stage, often wearing terno or woven textiles when in the Werk Room and tapping the help of designers for the runways.

Among those runway looks are a volcano dress and lava gown designed by Job Dacon and Mak Tumang (a spin on Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray's iconic dress), a Bangus Terno designed by Axel Que, and a traditional Yakan wedding ceremony attire.

RELATED: 'Filipino royalty': Manila Luzon ecstatic meeting Vice Ganda

