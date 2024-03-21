Anne Curtis, Ogie Alcasid, Karylle return to GMA via 'It's Showtime'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya stars Anne Curtis, Ogie Alcasid and Karylle have returned to media network GMA via "It's Showtime."

GMA and ABS-CBN executives signed contracts yesterday to indicate "It's Showtime" will officially air on GMA starting April 6.

"This moment is a new chapter. So for us, we'll be able to bring something new to the table in this new chapter all the time. Maaasahan ng Madlang Kapuso 'yan," Anne said during the signing, bringing with her a red heart bag symbolizing being a "Kapuso."

When asked who she wanted to work with Kapuso stars, Anne said, Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes, Heart Evangelista and Bea Alonzo.

"Gabbi [Garcia], although I've worked with Gabbi sa Lazada, but yeah, I'm excited to work with [her again]. Jennylyn [Mercado], yeah," Anne added.

Ogie, meanwhile, posted on Instagram a photo of him in the signing ceremony.

"God is so good. He really is," he captioned the post.

One of the four original Sangres of "Encantadia," Karylle also returned to GMA after years of being with ABS-CBN.

The momentous partnership was sealed at a contract signing ceremony held in GMA studios, attended by the top executives from both companies, along with the popular hosts of “It’s Showtime.”

Representing GMA Network were Chairman Atty. Felipe L. Gozon, President and CEO Gilberto R. Duavit, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Felipe S. Yalong, and Senior Vice President for Programming, Talent Management, Worldwide, and Support Group and GMA Films President and CEO Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes.

ABS-CBN was represented by Chairman Mark L. Lopez, President and CEO Carlo L. Katigbak, Chief Operating Officer Cory V. Vidanes, and Group Chief Financial Officer Rick B. Tan.

“It’s Showtime” hosts Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Vhong Navarro, Jhong Hilario, Kim Chiu, Ogie Alcasid, Karylle, Amy Perez, Teddy Corpuz, Jugs Jugueta, Darren, Ryan Bang, Ion Perez, Jackie Gonzaga, MC, Lassy, and Cianne Dominguez were also in attendance.

The unprecedented move reflects the commitment of GMA and ABS-CBN to deliver top-notch entertainment and serve the Filipino people.

