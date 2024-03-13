Sharon Cuneta breaks silence over tiff with ex Gabby Concepcion after ‘Dear Heart’ concert

MANILA, Philippines — “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta aired her side over her controversial recent misunderstanding with her ex-husband Gabby Concepcion following their collaboration concert “Dear Heart” in Mall of Asia Arena last October to November.

At a round table interview last night following her performances to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the “Sheroes” campaign of Filipino insurance company InLife (Insular Life) for which she is the endorser, the award-winning actress-singer disclosed that “Dear Heart” was supposed to be followed up with another concert, “P.S. I love you,” also taking its title from Sharon and Gabby’s movie.

“The next show was supposed to be called ‘P.S. I love you.’ Sorry, let’s be honest,” Sharon began.

According to her, “P.S. I love you” was supposed to be a “better” concert than its predecessor.

“The repertoire was supposed to be much better than ‘Dear Heart.’ It was a beautiful show, kasado na! Everyone was ready,” she shared.

But the follow-up concert did not push through, she said, because negotiations failed between her and Gabby.

“Apparently, negotiations did not go through, okay, I will not say. But let’s just say hindi s’ya natuloy not because of us.”

The actress said she was actually “excited” to perform again with her ex.

“I was so excited and ready to go. So sayang, nanghihinayang ako, because I made so many of our fans happy, I wanted to make many more of them happy.”

Cuneta thinks the concert will no longer push through.

“I guess that’s it. Not my fault.”