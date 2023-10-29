^

'Fairytale come true': Tears, smiles at Sharon Cuneta-Gabby Concepcion reunion concert

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 29, 2023 | 1:03pm
Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion with their daughter, KC, at the "Dear Heart" reunion concert on October 27, 2023, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.
MANILA, Philippines — It was a rare sight to see them in one frame, even more so the former couple Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion with their daughter KC, but it happened at the first "Dear Heart" reunion concert in SM Mall of Asia Arena last Friday. 

Sharon and Gabby, one of the most popular reel-and-real-life love teams in the 1980s, shared moments with KC at their reunion concert that drew many tears and smiles for those who attended the event. 

"Ito ang madalas kong pinagdadasal na sana one day we could sing a song together, tayong tatlo. But this was a surprise," said Gabby.

Sharon agreed and revealed that their spot with daughter KC was "impromptu." 

"Usually this song is sung as a love song for weddings, for someone you love. Tonight, I will sing it for my eldest daughter. I have four children, I do not have three. The first child to come and make me feel like a mother was this not-so-little-girl-beside-me anymore. But she made my life complete. And if there's anything I regret..." Sharon said while looking at KC who was standing beside her and Gabby. 

"Tigilan n'yo yan," KC jested. 

"Sorry, KC. We couldn't give you that complete family, but you have two families loving you, and Papa and I never stopped loving you. You were never the problem," Sharon said. 

They exchanged "I love yous," a few banters and began singing "Ikaw."

In the middle of Sharon's performance, she hugged KC who continued to sing the song. Gabby left the two have their moment. 

"My gosh. Ang sarap niyong makita together sa stage," KC remarked near the end of the song. 

Sharon was seen with tears, and the three ended their number with a hug. 

KC posted about their moment on her own Instagram. 

"Last night was a fairytale come true… Thank you Lord sa pagkakataong ito na maexperience ang once-in-a-lifetime reunion ni Mama and Papa… Along with 25,000 of you live at the arena!" 

"I savored every second of the night that will forever be etched in my #DearHeart," she wrote. 

Sharon also wrote about her own experience on her Instagram. 

"Dear Heart" is a series of reunion concert featuring Sharon and Gabby. They will hold its VIP Night at the Okada Manila Grand Ballroom on October 30 and at NUSTAR Convention Center Cebu on November 17. — Video from Christine Babao YouTube channel

